Falcons’ Drake London Given $12,537 Punishment by NFL

The Atlanta Falcons took a tough loss right to the chin in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing despite not allowing a single pass completion to Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.

It was a weird day for superstar wide receiver Drake London, too, who was unable to make a big impact on the game and also left for a stretch of time with an injury.

That wasn’t all for London, though, as it turns out.

The NFL announced this weekend, before Week 9, that it was handing out more than 30 fines for Week 8 actions — and London got one of them.

NFL Fines Drake London

The NFL’s official accountability page shows that London was fined $12,537 for actions during Week 8.

They list the punishment for “striking/kicking/kneeling.”

The webpage itself doesn’t actually make anything more clear about what London did.

The unnecessary roughness penalty he picked up that is associated with the fine came during the first quarter in Week 8. Michael Penix Jr. threw an interception, and London got too heavily involved with an opponent during the play.

The specific fine amount of $12,537 is dependent on London’s contract — it’s a specific fraction determined based on his salary.

Buccaneers Fined, Too, For Hit On Michael Penix Jr.

Bucs defensive lineman A’shawn Robinson picked up a fine for his Week 8 actions against the Falcons.

He was fined for a late hit to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The fine amount for Robinson: $17,500.

Clearly, the NFL is concerned with protecting its QBs, because Robinson’s fine checks in at about $500 more than London’s.

These fines in some ways probably don’t seem like a big deal relative to the salary totals of these players, but they definitely do serve as a reminder from the NFL to these players that their actions are being watched, and that negative behaviors on the field can come with consequences.