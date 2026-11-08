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Falcons’ Drake London Given $12,537 Punishment by NFL

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a reception during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons took a tough loss right to the chin in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing despite not allowing a single pass completion to Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.

It was a weird day for superstar wide receiver Drake London, too, who was unable to make a big impact on the game and also left for a stretch of time with an injury.

That wasn’t all for London, though, as it turns out.

The NFL announced this weekend, before Week 9, that it was handing out more than 30 fines for Week 8 actions — and London got one of them.

NFL Fines Drake London

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 11: Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NFL’s official accountability page shows that London was fined $12,537 for actions during Week 8.

They list the punishment for “striking/kicking/kneeling.”

The webpage itself doesn’t actually make anything more clear about what London did.

The unnecessary roughness penalty he picked up that is associated with the fine came during the first quarter in Week 8. Michael Penix Jr. threw an interception, and London got too heavily involved with an opponent during the play.

The specific fine amount of $12,537 is dependent on London’s contract — it’s a specific fraction determined based on his salary.

Buccaneers Fined, Too, For Hit On Michael Penix Jr.

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: A’shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocks down a pass attempt by Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Bucs defensive lineman A’shawn Robinson picked up a fine for his Week 8 actions against the Falcons.

He was fined for a late hit to quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The fine amount for Robinson: $17,500.

Clearly, the NFL is concerned with protecting its QBs, because Robinson’s fine checks in at about $500 more than London’s.

These fines in some ways probably don’t seem like a big deal relative to the salary totals of these players, but they definitely do serve as a reminder from the NFL to these players that their actions are being watched, and that negative behaviors on the field can come with consequences.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Falcons’ Drake London Given $12,537 Punishment by NFL

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