Falcons Urged to ‘Free Kyle Pitts’ by Opponent — Trade Rumors Will Follow

Kyle Pitts had his best game of the season by far on Monday night as his Atlanta Falcons dominated the New Orleans Saints.

That being said, he finished with three catches for 47 yards, not exactly a bonanza.

And before he had put together that decent stat line, an NFL peer was already calling for better usage for Pitts.

The odd part, though, was that it was Micah Parsons. Parsons is a star edge rusher for the Green Bay Packers, and although he’s out injured, his team was just handled by the Falcons in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football — a game in which Pitts had just one catch.

Parsons didn’t hold back on social media while watching Monday Night Football, though. Apparently he decided it was worth sticking up for Pitts despite what anyone might think.

What Did Micah Parsons Say?

Parsons put out a very short post but it spoke volumes:

Free Kyle Pitts!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 6, 2026

That phrasing is used with the idea of wanting players to simply be unleashed to be their best selves.

Whether part of it is Pitts’ fault or not, it’s been pretty clear this season that the Falcons haven’t made a concerted effort to make the most out of Pitts’ talent.

It is an odd look that a player from a team Atlanta recently beat is the one letting the world know that Pitts should get better opportunities, but Parsons also doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind.

It was easy for him to fire off three words on social media on Monday night, so he did.

Would Falcons Trade Kyle Pitts?

Having a player from another team start repping Pitts like this does at least raise the question of a trade, but it likely isn’t that simple.

Pitts doesn’t come cheap, and his lack of production early in the season doesn’t help his overall trade value, either.

A trade to Parsons’ Packers certainly wouldn’t make a ton of sense. They already have a star tight end, Tucker Kraft — and Green Bay really needs running back help, not improvement in the passing game.

The Falcons could’ve moved on from Pitts in the offseason, too, but instead chose to hitch their TE depth chart to him going forward. They clearly still believe in him.

It’s been a bit of a wonky start to the season in Atlanta with Cooper Rush starting the first two games, and now Michael Penix Jr. is just finding his footing. The Falcons ran the ball so well on Monday night they didn’t need to throw much, either.

There’s still a chance Pitts feels quite free in the Falcons offense by the time this season reaches the midway point and beyond. Parsons clearly sees that Pitts has talent, but Atlanta knows it, too, and maybe his three-catch primetime performance is simply a sign of things to come.