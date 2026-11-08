Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today? Why Falcons’ TE Lost TD to Charlie Woerner

Another week, more questions about Kyle Pitts.

The Atlanta Falcons‘ No. 1 tight end has started slow in Spain against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 9.

The Falcons have scored on their first two drives — first a touchdown to Charlie Woerner, and then a Nick Folk field goal.

Pitts didn’t have a catch on either drive, though, raising the same question that has arisen a lot in games for the Falcons this season.

Is Kyle Pitts Playing Today?

Yes, Pitts is playing on Sunday.

There are no injury concerns. He’s healthy and active.

Pitts has been on the field on the majority of the Falcons’ early snaps.

Michael Penix Jr. threw Pitts a pass, too, but it was just a bit off target and Pitts couldn’t bobble the ball into his hands for a catch.

What Number is Kyle Pitts?

Kyle Pitts wears jersey number 8.

Most of the Falcons’ skill players are single-digits — Drake London is 5, Bijan Robinson is 7 and Jahan Dotson is 4.

Why Charlie Woerner Caught TD

The Falcons use four tight ends on a regular basis with Charlie Woerner, Nick Muse and Austin Hooper in addition to Pitts.

They often have multiple of the non-Pitts TEs in the game near the goal line. They’re better blockers than Pitts.

That can set up play-action passes, though, and that’s how Penix found Woerner for a short touchdown. It wasn’t anything that Pitts did wrong. It was just part of the Falcons’ strategy.