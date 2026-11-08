Tua Tagovailoa’s Contract Impacts Falcons Trade Plans

Tua Tagovailoa feels like a player who could be traded by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, which will arrive on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

And there have been a few rumors that have swirled in recent weeks, including linking Tagovailoa to the Baltimore Ravens after Lamar Jackson’s injury — but they got Jacoby Brissett instead.

Tagovailoa remains the Falcons’ QB2 on Sunday in Madrid for their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Dalton is the emergency third quarterback, so Tua hasn’t lost his spot on the depth chart even after the Falcons signed Dalton.

Still, it wouldn’t be impossible to see Tagovailoa get traded.

One of the first things to consider in any potential trade rumors is a player’s contract, and the truth is that Tagovailoa has a very tradeable contract.

Tua Tagovailoa Contract

Tagovailoa signed just a one-year deal with the Falcons in the offseason after being cut loose by the Miami Dolphins.

Tua is making $1.215 million this season for the Falcons.

Because of all the money the Dolphins still owed him, Tagovailoa came incredibly cheap for Atlanta. It made him a super affordable backup quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Contract Impacts Potential Trades

The truth of Tagovailoa’s contract is that it would be a super easy one to trade.

It’s just about as cheap as you’re ever going to get a quarterback, so if there’s a team out there that feels it needs depth or a new option, Tagovailoa would be a legitimate choice.

He was linked weeks ago to the Los Angeles Chargers because of their offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was formerly Tua’s head coach in Miami. But the Chargers are still without a win and likely have no reason to invite controversy around Justin Herbert.

One team involved in QB trade rumors now is the Minnesota Vikings, who have been linked to Indy’s Daniel Jones. Jones is on a two-year, $88 million deal, a bit less affordable than Tagovailoa’s contract.

None of this is to say that Tua will be traded. It just wouldn’t be difficult, if the Falcons wanted to do so and had an interested suitor. The contract certainly won’t stand in the way.