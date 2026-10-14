NFL Changes Punishment Decision Regarding Rams’ Alaric Jackson, Bills’ Bradley Chubb

The National Football League has changed its mind when it comes to the decision to suspend Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson for two games after he punched Buffalo Bills defender Bradley Chubb.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFLPA has reduced Jackson’s sentence from two to one game.

“Just in: Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has reduced the two game suspension of Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson to one game.”

NFL Reduces Alaric Jackson’s Suspension After Punching Bradley Chubb

After the game, Bradley Chubb talked about the altercation that resulted in Alaric Jackson punching him.

“It’s just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game, it was a close game,” Chubb told the California Post. “They always catch the second guy, so I let him swing, and then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled.”

Chubb followed up by saying his focus is already on next week.

“Somebody swung, but hey, that’s not on me to tell who. There’s cameras out there. I just know, you know what I’m saying, I’m just ready for next week. You see me, I’m smiling, I’m with my team. I’ll be ready for next week.”

As for Jackson, he accused Chubb of verbally degrading his mom, saying, “I’m a pretty cool-headed guy. Anybody who knows me knows I don’t react like that. But when another grown man starts talking about your momma in a sexually degrading way, there’s only so much disrespect you can take. At that point, as a man, you have no choice but to get physical.”

Joe Brady Sends Warning to James Cook

The whole thing between Alaric Jackson and Bradley Chubb is in the past, and the Bills’ focus is solely on the upcoming match against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, something that needs to be addressed is James Cook’s fumbling issue.

Since 2025, Cook has 11 fumbles (including two in the win against the Rams). No other running back has more than six over that same time span.

“Look, he’s doing so many good things running the football,” Brady told reporters from the Bills’ hotel outside Los Angeles on Tuesday. “I don’t want to lose sight of how great he is running the ball right now. But putting the ball on the ground, it’s negating all the positive. I have all the confidence in him. That’s why I put him right back out there. But obviously, at some point there has to be consequences to when we’re putting negative stuff out there. It’s going to cost us football games. It almost cost us one. We can’t confuse because we won the game that that’s OK. It’s got to improve or the carries are going to decrease.”

Cook understands that even if he was the rushing champion last season, his fumbling issue could result in a decreased workload. He’s got to clean up this issue and do it fast if the Bills want to win the Super Bowl this season.