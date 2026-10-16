Bills Should Make A Move for Underrated Titans Safety Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Buffalo Bills should explore any available avenues to shore up the safety position, and one potential trade target is Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker.

Hooker, 28, has been one of the league’s most underrated safeties for years, racking up over 400 total tackles, five forced fumbles, 13 interceptions, and 41 pass deflections since entering the league as a fourth-round pick back in 2019.

The Titans are a team poised to rebuild and could very well have a fire sale ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline on November 10th. If that’s the case, general manager Brandon Beane should check on the availability of Hooker, along with other potential players available via trade.

Bills Should Make A Trade for Titans Safety Amani Hooker

Bills Chat Podcast had a segment on October 15th talking about potential trade targets for Buffalo, and Amani Hooker was one of those players mentioned. Here’s what they had to say regarding why the Bills should make a trade for Hooker:

“I look at Amani Hooker,” Josh of Bills Chat Podcast said. “Fantastic safety for the Tennessee Titans. People have no idea how good this guy is cause he plays for the Titans. He is a fantastic safety. It reminds me of the next generation of Kevin Byard but nobody knew because he was a Titan. You can get him for less than 5 million dollars in cap hit.”

Not only does this trade make a ton of sense for the Bills, but it would also save a lot more money than going out and making a trade for a more well-known safety like Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker or Los Angeles Chargers‘ Derwin James.

Bills Should Make Changes in the Secondary

Whether the Bills actually trade for a defensive back like Amani Hooker is one thing, but there needs to be change with what they currently have in the secondary.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put corner Maxwell Hairston on the hot seat, writing, “This season was supposed to be a fresh start for Hairston, but his first month was a mess. The 23-year-old allowed two touchdown passes in the 29-26 loss to the Patriots, leading defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to publicly encourage Hairston to temper his emotions. Hairston also left the locker room after the defeat without speaking to the media before returning and apologizing a day later.”

Hairston isn’t the only DB on the hot seat either. CJ Gardner-Johnson hasn’t been what the Bills were expecting when they signed him this offseason, and The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote, “To me, the weak links have been cornerback when Hairston was in the lineup, inside linebacker, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has struggled in the last two games. That doesn’t even include nickel corner Dee Alford, whose play was average this year before his ankle injury.”

Perhaps it’s time for the Bills to give other guys an opportunity, or look elsewhere for help in the secondary.