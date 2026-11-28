The Buffalo Bills scored a massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, then got some unexpected help in their playoff standing on Black Friday.

The Bills came out of the two-day holiday stretch with what appears to be their best chance to land the No. 1 overall seed in Josh Allen’s tenure.

Bills Grab Two-Game Lead for No. 1 Seed

Thursday’s 13-10 win over the Chiefs gave the Bills a two-game lead over their conference rivals in the playoff standings, with a head-to-head tiebreaker on top of it. The Bills were already leading the AFC going into the game, then moved to a league-best 10-1 with the win.

Buffalo’s playoff standing got another boost on Friday when the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off the Denver Broncos, who came into the game 8-2 and had a chance to remain just one game behind the Bills with a win. Instead, the Bills now have at least a two-game lead over the rest of the AFC with six games remaining.

Reporter Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted that the Broncos loss gave the Bills a “mulligan” to lose another game without surrendering the No. 1 overall seed.

“They can clinch the 1-seed by going 5-1 or better down the stretch,” Skurski wrote in a post on X. “They can lose two games and still get the 1-seed as long as the losses are to their NFC opponents (Green Bay, Chicago) and they sweep their AFC games (Denver and the AFC East rematches). – 4-2 with at least one AFC loss could bring tiebreakers into play.”

Friday’s outcome came as a surprise after the turmoil the Steelers endured during the week, first benching starter Aaron Rodgers and then releasing him after the legendary quarterback made several damaging allegations against head coach Mike McCarthy. But the Steelers dominated the Broncos, getting two defensive touchdowns en route to a 27-5 win.

Josh Allen Vows to Improve After Rough Performance

The Bills were able to notch a win over the Chiefs despite one of the worst performances from quarterback Josh Allen in his career. The Bills quarterback struggled in a driving rain and wind storm, throwing for just 81 yards with two interceptions.

Allen said after the game that he needed to get better.

“Everybody’s doing their part,” Allen said. “I got to do mine.”

Allen shared praise for kicker Tyler Bass, who was able to make a 54-yard kick to tie the game in the fourth quarter and another 57-yarder as time expired to win the game.