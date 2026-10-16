Ex-Bills RB Finally Finds New Team After Turning Down Buffalo Contract Offer

A Buffalo Bills preseason standout has finally found a new team after reportedly turning down a practice squad offer in Buffalo.

Ian Wheeler turned heads during the summer with some strong performances, but found difficulty finding a place in a crowded backfield in Buffalo. He missed final cuts, then hit free agency and remained there until signing with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Eagles Land Ian Wheeler

The Eagles announced Thursday that Wheeler was joining their practice squad, noting that he had an unusual path to the NFL after a standout college career at Howard University, where he ran for a total of 1,143 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“The former Bison was accepted into Howard University’s College of Medicine as he is an aspiring physician, but deferred his enrollment to pursue a career in the NFL. Wheeler suffered a knee injury in the Bears’ final preseason game in 2024,” the team noted. The Eagles added that Wheeler found success in another professional football league before returning to the NFL. “After being waived by Chicago in 2025, Wheeler spent a month on the Saints‘ practice squad,” the report added. “The 5-foot-11 running back then joined the Louisville Kings for the 2026 United Football League season where he helped the Kings win the championship. He was named the United Bowl MVP, averaging 8.1 yards per run for 81 yards and a touchdown. After the UFL season, Wheeler spent Training Camp and the 2026 preseason as a Buffalo Bill.”

Ian Wheeler Made Strong Bid for Final Roster in Buffalo

Wheeler, who came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Chicago Bears in 2024, had a strong preseason with the Bills. He had 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns, adding 30 receiving yards.

NFL scout Greg Gabriel reported after final cuts that Wheeler turned down a chance to join the team’s practice squad.

“Ian Wheeler had a strong preseason in Buffalo,” Gabriel shared on X. “Looked like his rookie year. Regained his speed. I’m told he turned down Bills PS. Wonder where he goes.”

Wheeler would have likely been stuck behind Frank Gore Jr., who is in his third year on the practice squad and was elevated for the first two games this season while Ty Johnson recovered from an injury.

There were differing reports on whether Wheeler turned down a contract offer, however. The NFL scouting outlet Draft Diamonds contested Gabriel’s report, saying instead that the Bills chose to sign only Gore.

“There are reports that Ian Wheeler turned down an opportunity to sign with the Bills practice squad, That is not true. He was not offered an opportunity. I just don’t want it to look like he turned it down. He Absolutely LOVED Buffalo and their fans, he would have signed that deal ASAP, per my source,” Draft Diamonds wrote on X.

There had been some preseason speculation that Wheeler played his way onto the team’s 53-man roster. SI.com writer Randy Gurzi suggested that Wheeler may have been a better investment for the team’s future than the 29-year-old Johnson.

“Not only is Wheeler proving to be an effective player, but he also makes significantly less than Johnson,” Gurzi wrote. “Wheeler, an undrafted free agent out of Howard, has a cap hit of $885,000 compared to $3.275 million for Johnson. Buffalo would save $2.455 million by moving on from Johnson, who has been dealing with a knee injury this offseason.”