Bills RB James Cook Denies Rumors of ‘Accident’ During Game Against Vikings

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is coming clean about his dirty pants.

The Bills running back appeared to have a dark stain on the backside of his pants in Monday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, leading to speculation that he may have suffered an “accident” of sorts on the field.

Cook responded to the speculation on Tuesday, shooting down rumors.

James Cook Clears the Air

Several fans shared images of Cook’s stained pants, including one who asked if he soiled his pants. Cook himself stepped in, replying to the person in a thread on X to deny that he had an accident.

“this is wild I didn’t [expletive] on myself,” Cook wrote, adding several laughing emoji.

While Cook denied having an accident, quarterback Josh Allen has been open about his difficulty with digestive issues during games. Allen said in an 2021 appearance on the team’s Bills Pod Squad that he has a disgusting pre-game habit, one that’s out of his control.

“I throw up before every game,” he said. “I’m not nervous or anything like that. I did it one time, and I’ve done it ever since.”

Allen is in good company with the habit. Bills legend Jim Kelly also said he threw up before every game.

James Cook Played Big Role in MNF Win

Cook had plenty of work in Monday’s game, taking 31 carries — the highest number for any running back this NFL season — for 107 yards and a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Though Cook got off to a slow start, averaging less than 2 yards a carry through most of the first half, he eventually began doing more damage before breaking out with several longer runs in the fourth quarter.

“We stuck with it, stuck with it, and eventually we broke it,” Cook told reporters after the game. “We knew what type of game it was going to be, a bloody game.”