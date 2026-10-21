Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Predicted to Make NFL Comeback After Retirement Rumors

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa could have a chance to return to the NFL.

Bosa hasn’t set foot on an NFL field since Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, hitting free agency at the conclusion of the season and remaining unsigned. Though there have been rumors that Bosa is headed to retirement, one NFL insider believes he has a chance to return to a meaningful role with the NFL’s top team.

Joey Bosa Could Join First Team Since Leaving Bills

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay broke down potential roster moves for all of the NFL’s contenders, naming Bosa as a potential target for the league-best San Francisco 49ers. Kay noted that 49ers will be without Joey’s brother, Nick Bosa, for an extended stretch and could use the former Bills edge rusher for help.