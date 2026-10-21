Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Predicted to Make NFL Comeback After Retirement Rumors

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa could have a chance to return to the NFL.
Bosa hasn’t set foot on an NFL field since Buffalo’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, hitting free agency at the conclusion of the season and remaining unsigned. Though there have been rumors that Bosa is headed to retirement, one NFL insider believes he has a chance to return to a meaningful role with the NFL’s top team.
Joey Bosa Could Join First Team Since Leaving Bills
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay broke down potential roster moves for all of the NFL’s contenders, naming Bosa as a potential target for the league-best San Francisco 49ers. Kay noted that 49ers will be without Joey’s brother, Nick Bosa, for an extended stretch and could use the former Bills edge rusher for help.
“While San Francisco features a top-five defense, it hasn’t generated pressure on a consistent basis,” Kay wrote. “An extended absence from top edge-rusher Nick Bosa—who has been dealing with a calf injury since Week 2—has hindered the team’s ability to get after opposing quarterbacks. San Francisco has tallied 15 sacks on the year, a league-average mark that needs improvement.”
Many other NFL reporters had speculated that the 49ers would target Joey Bosa, but he remained unsigned through the offseason and even faced retirement rumors. This could be his opportunity, Kay wrote.
“If San Francisco does bring in the older Bosa brother, it would mark the first time since a 2012 high school season that both Nick and Joey would play for the same team,” Kay wrote.
“Even at the age of 31 with a history of injury, Joey Bosa can still be a force. He tallied five sacks, nine tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback hits and a league-leading five forced fumbles in 15 games with the Buffalo Bills last year and could be a key rotational piece for San Francisco in the back half of 2026.”
Other Bills Defenders Remain Unsigned
While Bosa could have an opportunity to return to the NFL, several other Bills defenders from last year have yet to find new teams. That includes linebacker Matt Milano, a key player for the Bills for several seasons.
The Bills just had a reunion with another longtime player, cornerback Tre’Davious White. The team announced on Monday that they signed White to the practice squad.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that White turne down offers from other teams to return to Buffalo.
“CB Tre’Davious White is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, where he will acclimate before joining their active roster. White turned down several opportunities to return to Buffalo. White started 16 regular-season games and two playoff games last season,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.
Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Predicted to Make NFL Comeback After Retirement Rumors