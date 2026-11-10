Bills Josh Allen Delivers Strong Message to James Cook as Both Make NFL History

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave credit to running back James Cook after a grueling win over the Minnesota Vikings — on a night when the pair both made history.

Cook topped 100 yards against an aggressive defense, much of his damage coming in the second half as the Bills pulled away for a 23-6 victory. After the game, Allen sent a strong message to Cook.

Josh Allen Credits James Cook for Taking Control of Game

After a slow start to the first half, with Cook struggling to gain any yardage on the ground, the Bills remained committed to the run. He ended the game with 30 carries for 107 yards and a game-sealing touchdown.

Allen said after the game that Cook did a good job wearing down a league-best Vikings defense.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Allen said. “I know in the first half we wanted to do better on first downs, but again we kept grinding, stuck together, found some success getting him the ball. When you wear enough on people, it starts opening up there late and Jimbo took advantage of it.”

After an early interception, Allen had an efficient game, completing 21-of-31 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown to tight end Keleki Latu — the first catch of his NFL career.

The Bills also rode a strong effort from their defense, holding veteran quarterback Carson Wentz to 8-of-25 passing and picking him off twice, also recovering a fumble from a backward pass to Justin Jefferson.

Historic Game for Josh Allen, James Cook

Both Allen and Cook made history in Monday’s game, each topping the 5,000-yard rushing mark for their careers. It was the first time in NFL history that teammates reached that milestone in the same game.