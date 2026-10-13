Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers Strong Message to Greg Rousseau After Rams Win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen willed his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday — with a big hand from Greg Rousseau.

Allen took over in the fourth quarter, driving the Bills to a pair of touchdowns and then the game-winning field goal drive in overtime for the 37-34 win. After the game, Allen shared love for the edge rusher who had the play of the game on special teams.

Josh Allen Credits Greg Rousseau After Win

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen gave credit to his team for continually fighting back against a Rams team that opened the season as Super Bowl favorites.

The Bills quarterback credited Rousseau, who blocked a Rams field goal in overtime.

“That’s the beautiful thing about football: You get another drive,” Allen said. “You get another game. All you can do is keep moving forward. You’re hoping someone on defense or special teams can make a play, and that’s what happened. Greg Rousseau made a play.”

Though Allen had a slow start to the game, he caught fire late. Allen rushed for a total of 121 yards — with more than 100 coming on scrambles — gashing the Rams defense and setting up the game-winning field goal in overtime.

“When it’s there, it’s there,” Allen said. “I don’t want to make a living on that, I understand that, but I do know how much of a backbreaker that can be on a defense when you think you’re in pretty good coverage. I felt like there was some room to maneuver there and keep the chains moving.”

Josh Allen Gets to Stay Home This Week

Allen will get a chance to rest at home for a bit this week. The team is reportedly remaining on the West Coast after the late game on Monday, preparing for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The win was a critical one for the Bills, keeping them one game ahead of the New England Patriots in the AFC East.