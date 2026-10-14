Bills QB Josh Allen Speaks Out About Joe Brady’s Controversial Decision

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady decided to take the first opportunity to end the game against the Los Angeles Rams, sending out his field goal unit with plenty of time left on the clock for the Rams to win if Tyler Bass had missed.

Josh Allen stands by the decision.

Brady took some criticism when he chose to kick just after the two-minute warning in overtime instead of kneeling or running plays to wind down the clock. Allen said he understood Brady’s decision, noting that nothing was guaranteed in a game where the Bills had already suffered a costly turnover on the previous drive.

Josh Allen Defends Call

Speaking after the game, Allen said the Rams were employing an aggressive defense that had already generated one turnover, a fumble by James Cook on the previous drive in overtime. He suggested that if the Bills tried to call running plays to wind down the remaining time on the clock or get closer for a Tyler Bass field goal attempt, they risked turning it over again.

“Listen, they’re gonna go Blitz Zero every play,” Allen said of the Los Angeles defense, via SI.com. “You can hit your head into a wall and hopefully get yardage, but you’re putting the ball at risk every time you do that. Even with good ball security, but potential penalties, potential turnovers.”

Allen added that he had confidence in Bass to make the kick, which allowed the team to send out the field-goal unit immediately.

“Felt very confident about the left hash, and T. Bass wanted it there. Felt like it was within his range, within his safety range. Joe made the decision to put the ball down and kick it, and T. Bass drilled one,” said Allen.

Joe Brady Disagreed, Regretted Decision

Though Allen immediately defended the decision, Brady had some second thoughts. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Brady said he might have had Allen take a knee twice before attempting the kick.

“But, you know, to not give them that shot again, if we do miss, the best thing would be is to take two knees and say, ‘Hey, the 45 and the 47 is not of big difference.’ Be a completely different story if the ball was a little further back,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’d be no indecision on taking knees if we were a little closer. We were just in that. It is a long field goal. We had just missed an extra point, but had the confidence in [Bass], but that’s when I do wish I probably took two knees, and then we kicked the game winner. And if anything, they’d have 45 seconds and not two minutes.”