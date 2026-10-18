Bills Make Wide Receiver Decision Amid DJ Moore Injury Uncertainty

The Buffalo Bills may have given a good sign for wide receiver DJ Moore’s availability on Sunday.

Moore missed the team’s win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday with a lingering shoulder injury, one that also kept him out of the second half of the previous week’s loss to the New England Patriots. Moore’s status for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders also appeared in doubt, but the team’s roster decision on Saturday could set the stage for him to return to the lineup.

Bills Give Good Sign for DJ Moore’s Availability

As reporter Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic noted, the Bills opted not to call up any players for Sunday’s game.

“The Bills did not elevate anyone from their practice squad for their Week 6 game against the Raiders on Sunday,” Buscaglia shared in a post on X.

The Bills had elevated versatile wide receiver and special teams regular Trent Sherfield for last week’s game, an early indication that Moore would be inactive. With no extra help coming this week at wide receiver, Moore would appear ready to re-enter the lineup.

The Bills struggled to get their passing game going early in last week’s win over the Rams, leaving quarterback Josh Allen to improvise often when he couldn’t find an open receiver. Allen had a torrid second half and overtime, ending the game with 121 rushing yards and one rushing and another passing touchdown.

Bills Could Play it Safe

Though the Bills may have given a strong sign that Moore will be available to play, one insider believes they could still opt to keep him inactive. Reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 suggested that both Moore and defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who like Moore was listed as questionable on the final injury report, could get the week off for some extended rest and recovery time.

“My feeling is no. Not playing, that’s my feeling, that he wouldn’t play,” Capaccio said of Moore. “He wants to play. We know that, right? He wants to play, that’s just in his nature.”

Capaccio added that the Bills were able to withstand the Super Bowl-contending Rams without Moore, and could do it for one more game leading into their bye week.

“But, guys, I mean, they went to L.A. and won a game without him, still scored 37 points… And then, they have a bye next week,” Capaccio said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s smart to put him on the field unless he’s actually truly healthy enough.”