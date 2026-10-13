Dion Dawkins Shares His Message to James Cook in OT After Fumbles

The Buffalo Bills managed to creep past the Los Angeles Rams in LA this past weekend, blocking a Harrison Mevis field goal in overtime to secure victory in a wildly entertaining 37-34 game.

However, one issue that stuck out was the ball security of running back James Cook. Cook fumbled twice; the Bills’ defense punched the ball out of his hands in the third quarter and again in overtime, the latter of which could have set the Rams up for a game-winning drive.

Josh Allen made a pretty clear statement in the aftermath of the game when asked about the situation, “We don’t gotta say nothing to him”.

Dion Dawkins Reveals Message to James Cook After Fumbles

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani show, five-time consecutive Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins revealed what he said to Cook after his fumbles on Monday Night Football.

“I walked over to him and I was like, ‘Bro, it’s all right. We’re gonna get it. It’s all right.’

I know Cook is upset because he tries to be a perfectionist, which he is. It sucks, right? We gotta take better care of the football, but things are gonna happen in a football game.” Dawkins said to Helwani on Tuesday. “It’s a testament to our team to really not blink and keep it going.”

“James Cook is still James Cook, and we need him. So why not tap him on the shoulder and tell him it’s gonna be all right?”

Does James Cook Have a Fumbling Problem?

Cook has now fumbled four times on the season, the most amongst running backs alongside New York Giants second-year back Cam Skattebo.

He also ranks third in rushing yards amongst all tailbacks with 532, with only Kenneth Walker II and Bijan Robinson surpassing him in that category. Even against the Rams, he broadly had an excellent game; carrying the ball 25 times for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The 27-year old may need to tighten his ball security moving forward, but he still remains one of the top backs in the league.