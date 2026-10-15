Ex-Bills Fan Favorite Elevated to Seahawks Active Roster

For just the second time in his career, Jimmy Ciarlo is about to take the field in a regular-season NFL game.

The former Buffalo Bills linebacker and fan favorite, who became famous for his appearance on “Hard Knocks,” was placed on the active roster for the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks just before Thursday night’s primetime showdown against the Denver Broncos.

“The Seahawks elevated WR Irv Charles and LB Jimmy Ciarlo ahead of tonight’s game against the Broncos,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “It’ll be Ciarlo’s second career game. The 2024 Jets undrafted free agent from Army became a fan favorite on last summer’s Hard Knocks with the Bills.”

“The Seahawks elevated WR Irv Charles and LB Jimmy Ciarlo for their game tonight at Denver,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote on X. “Both are in line to make their Seattle debut. Drake Thomas and Chazz Surratt are out, so Ciarlo — signed earlier this season — reinforces the LB depth.”

“Former Bills LB Jimmy Ciarlo getting a shot on the active roster with the Seahawks tonight,” Bills reporter Sal Capaccio wrote on his official X account.

Ciarlo Played 1 Game With Bills in 2025

Ciarlo was on the active roster for one game with the Bills in 2025.

He signed with the Seahawks on September 30.

“Seahawks sign former Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo to practice squad, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account after Ciarlo signed.

“The Seahawks signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to their ready squad,” HawkMania wrote on its official X account on Wednesday. “He had a workout with the team yesterday.”

Ciarlo last spent time with the Tennessee Titans, signing to their practice squad on September 15.

Ciarlo, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, made the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and was released on August 30. He’s also spent time with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Standout Career for Jimmy Ciarlo at West Point

Ciarlo’s unlikely path to the NFL started at Army, where he was a 2-year starter and ended his career as a team captain in 2023 with 58 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 12 games.

From Army’s official site: “At Army’s on-campus pro day in March, Ciarlo turned in an impressive workout, repping 34 on the 225-lb bench press, which would have been tied for the second most out of all participants at the NFL Combine. His mark would have only been beaten by an offensive lineman.”