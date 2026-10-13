Buffalo Bills Fans Blast Refs After Missed PI Call on Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of a pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo is looking to get back into the win column after a stunning loss to the New England Patriots.

The Bills’ defense was stellar in the first half, while on offense, there have been some mixed results.

Buffalo Bills Fans Rip Refs

In the third quarter, Josh Allen looked to throw to tight end Dalton Kincaid on third down.

Kincaid was wrapped up by Quentin Lake and seemingly held, as Allen’s throw went just out of Kincaid’s reach. There was no flag called, which Bills head coach Joe Brady wasn’t happy about.

After the no-call, Bills and NFL fans blasted the refs for the missed call.

“That will probably cost Buffalo the game,” a fan wrote.

“Then the refs went on to call a PI on Cole Bishop with far less contact,” a fan added.

“What’s the point. These are game changing calls/non-calls. Ref looking right at it,” another fan wrote.

Fans felt like it was such an easy call to make and were stunned the refs didn’t make the call.

“Either make PI calls black and white (no subjectivity) or allow coaches to challenge it, whether called or not called. These blown calls are changing outcomes,” a fan added.

“Awful call. First contact 9 yards down field. Then a bear hug,” a fan wrote.

“Where else would the ref be looking? So rigged,” a fan added.

“This crew came into this game averaging 22 flags a game, and they been calling penalties all night but can call this ??,” a fan wrote.

It’s clear that NFL fans aren’t pleased with the non-call on Kincaid, and whether or not it would have led to points is unclear. But, it could very well have a major impact on the Bills-Rams game.

More to come.