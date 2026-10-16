Ex-Bills Starter Called Top Trade Candidate for Eagles After Losing Streak

It’s been a long time since the Philadelphia Eagles have seen a season come apart at the seams this early in the year, but after three straight losses, it seems that’s exactly what’s happening.

With general manager Howie Roseman known for flipping players in trades at the drop of a hat, some Eagles could move before the NFL trade deadline on November 10 — including former Buffalo Bills starter and 6-foot-6, 260-pound edge rusher A.J. Epenesa.

Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz put Epenesa at the top of his list of Eagles who could head elsewhere if the losses keep mounting.

“The seven-year outside linebacker/edge rusher is fifth on the depth chart behind Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and A.J. Ebiketie,” Kracz wrote on October 15. “He’s probably expendable, but the return wouldn’t be much.”

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Eagles Signed Epenesa After Free-Agent Whiff

Lucrative free-agent offers never materialized for Epenesa, 28, and he signed a 1-year, $1.4 million contract with the Eagles June 10 — shortly after mandatory minicamp.

“Eagles signed former Bills DE A.J. Epenesa,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Epenesa originally was Buffalo’s 2020 second-round pick. He planned to sign with the Browns in March, but didn’t pass his physical. Now he lands in Philadelphia.”

Epenesa spent the 1st 6 seasons of his career with the Bills, including 3 consecutive seasons with at least 6.0 sacks from 2022 through 2024.

“Former Bills second-round pick A.J. Epenesa has a new home,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account. “He’s signed with the Eagles, the team announced.”

Epenesa ‘Top Trade Candidate’ Before 2025 Season

Epenesa was singled out by Bleacher Report as a “Top Trade Candidate” for the Bills before the 2025 season.

“If the Bills are going to send a player packing in a trade, Epenesa still makes the most sense,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote in June 2025. “It’s simply a numbers game. The Bills just gave (Joey) Bosa over $12 million to come to Buffalo in 2025. Gregory Rousseau received a four-year, $80 million extension that included $54 million in guarantees this spring. The team used a third-round pick in this year’s draft on LSU’s Landon Jackson.”

In 2025, Epenesa was in the final season of the 2-year, $12 million contract he signed in March 2024 and was playing for big-time money in the 2026 free-agent cycle—something that didn’t pan out after he finished with just 2.5 sacks and 9 QB hits in 16 games.