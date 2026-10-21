Former Buffalo Bills Fan-Favorite RB Released Just 5 Days After Signing

A former Buffalo Bills running back is back on the open market.

Buffalo parted ways with Ian Wheeler at the end of camp, as he became a fan favorite in his short period of time with the Bills. Yet, he wasn’t brought back to the practice squad.

Wheeler took time to find his next NFL home but did eventually sign elsewhere.

Eagles Release Former Buffalo Bills RB

After being waived at the end of camp, Wheeler didn’t sign with an NFL team until he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad on Thursday.

Yet, he didn’t appear in any game, and just five days later, on Tuesday, the Eagles announced they released Wheeler from their practice squad.

“We have signed RB Elijah Mitchell to the Practice Squad and released C James Brockermeyer and RB Ian Wheeler from the unit. We have also waived RB Jaydon Blue. RB Carson Steele has been Waived/Injured,” the Eagles announced on X.

Wheeler is back on the open market as his stint with Philadelphia didn’t last long. Yet, it doesn’t seem likely he will return to the Bills. Buffalo has three running backs on the roster and Frank Gore Jr. on the practice squad.

Wheeler won the United Bowl Most Valuable Player and UFL champion before signing with the Bills. He impressed in camp, but was cut.DraftDiamonds on X – who is phenomenal at tracking UDFA signings and practice squad moves – revealed that Buffalo didn’t offer Wheeler a spot on the practice squad, despite reports saying otherwise.

“There are reports that Ian Wheeler turned down an opportunity to sign with the Bills practice squad, That is not true. He was not offered an opportunity. I just don’t want it to look like he turned it down. He Absolutely LOVED Buffalo and their fans, he would have signed that deal ASAP, per my source,” Draft Diamonds wrote on X.

Ultimately, Wheeler is now back on the open market, and his future in the NFL is unclear.

James Cook Impressing in Backfield

Buffalo has an elite running back in James Cook who had a nice bounceback game against the Raiders.

Cook fumbled in overtime against the Rams, but he did much better controlling the ball against the Raiders. Bills head coach Joe Brady, meanwhile, said the plan remains of feeding Cook as much as possible.

“They asked me in the production meeting last night, ‘What are you going to do with James Cook?’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to hand him the football,'” Brady said. “I didn’t get to standing right here without James, and it’s the confidence I have in him and not making it anything bigger than it needs to be and trust that he’s going to correct it and clean it up. He was outstanding [on Sunday].

“… It’s the confidence that I have in him. The trust that I have in him, the trust that the team has in him, that no one makes it bigger. And he knows when he holds that football that he holds the whole organization. I love that guy, and I loved to see him respond today.”

The Bills are on their bye week.