Bills’ Josh Allen Sends Strong Message on Rams’ Matthew Stafford After Win

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills pulled off a crazy win in overtime against the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford, but that didn’t stop Allen from giving his flowers to Stafford after the game.

Speaking with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, Allen didn’t hold back on his thoughts regarding Stafford.

“I mean, I got an unbelievable amount of respect for Matthew,” Allen said after the game. “The way he plays the game. The way he’s always played it. He’s as tough as they come. If he’s not the greatest thrower of the football of all time, I don’t know who is. He spins it. He’s a competitor. He’s a guy that every quarterback should strive to be like.”

Josh Allen Pulls Off First Overtime Win in NFL Career

Crazy reading the title, but it’s true. With the overtime win against the Rams, Josh Allen has now won his first-ever game that has gone to overtime.

He was a major reason why the team won, accounting for 331 total yards and two touchdowns, along with joining Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Tom Brady as the only QBs in NFL history to reach 100 career wins (including playoffs) in their first nine seasons.

“It starts and it stops with Josh Allen,” CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden said. “Watching him and also looking at the stat sheet he had what I called a ‘Army Navy quarterback stat line.’ …I mean rushing for 121 yards? And the thing about those rushing yards that he had, they were all so important.”

“Listen, you’re playing a really good football team in Buffalo, you’re gonna have to fight tooth and nail to go get a win,” Matthew Stafford said after the game. “Gave ourselves some opportunities, didn’t come away with it. Disappointing, obviously, but short week, gotta move on.”

Allen Sends Message on James Cook’s Fumbles

James Cook had two fumbles, bringing his total up to 11 fumbles since last season. Not good.

However, Josh Allen kept it blunt when it came to Cook’s mishaps.

“You don’t got to say nothing to him. He’s a competitor, he knows, you know, but got another opportunity, you know, that’s the beautiful thing about football. You got another drive, you got another game, so that’s all you can do, just keep moving forward.”

“James Cook looks absolutely distraught leaving the field, despite Buffalo winning it in overtime,” Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot said after the game. “Cook needs to figure something out, but he’s also the reason this offense moved the ball in big chunks for much of this game.”

Cook will have time to figure his fumbling problem out, and when he does, it’s scary hours for the rest of the NFL.

The Bills move on to 4-1 and will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.