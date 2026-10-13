Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Achieves Career First After Years of OT Heartbreak

The Buffalo Bills picked up a thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo entered the game as 3.5-point underdogs, but the Bills gutted out a hard-fought win in overtime, even after James Cook fumbled.

With the Bills’ win, Buffalo improved to 4-1 on the season.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Snaps OT Drought

Getty Josh Allen wins first OT game.

The Bills got the ball to start overtime, and they marched down the field.

Well into Rams territory, running back James Cook got the ball punched out and was recovered by the Rams. Los Angeles marched down the field, but Greg Rousseau blocked the field goal to give the Bills more life.

Allen was dominant as he took over rushing the ball to get Buffalo into field goal range. Tyler Bass made the field goal to give the Bills a win, which was Allen’s first overtime win.

“Josh Allen gets his first career OT win ❗️ He started his career 0-7 in overtime games (including playoffs),” ESPN Insights wrote on X.

Allen not having an overtime win is stunning. Yet, he had had multiple playoff overtime heartbreaks, including the 13-second game where the Kansas City Chiefs forced OT in the AFC Divisional Round.

After years of overtime heartbreak, Allen finally got a win against the Rams on Monday. It was a statement win for the Bills.

Allen Made NFL History in Win

Along with winning his first-career overtime game, Allen also made NFL history in the win.

Allen rushed for a touchdown, which was his fifth straight game with a rushing touchdown, which was NFL history.

“Josh Allen is now the first quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first 5 games of a season,” Bills PR wrote on X.

Entering the game, Allen has thrown for 1,039 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 118 yards and 7 touchdowns.

After rushing for another touchdown on Monday, Allen remains in 16th place all-time and is just 42 touchdowns behind third place. So, it’s very likely Allen will end his career top-five in rushing touchdowns, if not top-three.

Allen continued to use his legs after getting the ball back in overtime to set up the Bills’ game-winning field goal kick.