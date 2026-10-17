Buffalo Bills Named as Landing Spot for Impact CB to Replace Offseason Addition

The Buffalo Bills could look to make a move to overhaul their secondary.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue all season long, as the secondary has been getting torched. That could force the Bills to look to the trade market to bolster the secondary.

Buffalo is on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Acquire Tarheep Still

Buffalo went out and signed Dee Alford to bolster the secondary and play nickel in the defense.

However, Alford has had his struggles, which is why Buffalo could look to the trade market to replace him. With that, NFL analyst Jared Durbin of CBS Sports urges the team to acquire Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still to replace Alford.

“The Bills definitely need help in the defensive backfield, and the slot is the most obvious place for an upgrade,” Durbin wrote. “They’re playing Dee Alford there, for the most part, and according to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed opponents to complete 12 of 17 passes for 197 yards when throwing his way lined up inside.

“Still has lined up both outside and in the slot for the Chargers and played well in both roles. But especially when kicked inside. Opponents are just 7 of 12 for 53 scoreless yards targeting him there. With the Chargers struggling, maybe they’re willing to part with him for a draft pick.”

The Chargers selected Still in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he’s become an impact cornerback. He has one year left on his rookie deal and is owed just over $1 million, so it’s very affordable for the Bills to acquire him.

Whether or not the Chargers want to trade him is unclear, but perhaps Buffalo can acquire him for a mid-round pick or two and have him for two playoff runs.

Buffalo Staying Out West for Raiders Game

The Bills beat the Rams on the road and will now play the Raiders on the road on Sunday.

After beating Los Angeles on Monday Night Football, the Bills stayed on the West Coast, which the team is thankful for.

“I’m fortunate; Mr. Pegula was all about it,” head coach Joe Brady said. “And now it’s about our guys taking advantage of that recovery and making sure that they’re doing things. They’re taking advantage of as much opportunity they have of living in the training room, doing what we have to do. They played a lot of plays the other day, but there’s no excuse. No one cares come Sunday.”

The Bills are favorites in the game, but Josh Allen knows the team can’t overlook Las Vegas.

“We’re looking to improve,” Allen said. “Watching the tape, there’s a lot of things we can be better at, both sides of the ball, all three phases of the game… Got a chance to put our feet down and really just try to hone in on getting better, continue to build our team camaraderie and hang out with each other, breaking bread. But yeah, we’re here for a business trip.”

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites on the road.