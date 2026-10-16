Buffalo Bills Get Massive Injury Update on Ed Oliver, DJ Moore Before Raiders Game

The Buffalo Bills got a massive injury update on two key players ahead of their Week 6 NFL game.

Buffalo is coming off a 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in a game in which the Bills were without star defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bills will remain on the road to play the Raiders on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Get Positive Injury Update

Throughout the week, both Oliver and Moore haven’t practiced, leaving their status to play on Sunday in doubt.

Yet, that changed on Friday, as both Oliver and Moore were both at practice, according to Bills reporter Matt Parrino.

“Everybody is practicing for the Bills on their last day at UC Irvine. Ed Oliver is back and DJ Moore is out here in red non-contact jersey,” Parrino wrote on X.

Oliver being back would be a massive boost to the Bills’ defensive line. Even if he plays in a limited role, he can help stop the run and get after the quarterback on the snaps he plays.

Oliver last played against the New England Patriots when he suffered a knee injury. He’s recorded 9 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

As for Moore, although he’s in a non-contact jersey, the fact that he’s even out there and practicing is good news. Whether or not Moore will be able to suit up on Sunday is still to be determined, as Buffalo could hold him out as the bye week is off next, to give him another week off.

Moore re-injured his shoulder against the Patriots in Week 4.

Buffalo Preparing for Tough Matchup Against Raiders

The Bills are road favorites against the Raiders, but Buffalo isn’t overlooking Las Vegas.

Bills head coach Joe Brady knows the Raiders are a tough out for any team.

“You watch the way that they play the game, it’s a team that, they’ve clearly bought into [Klint Kubiak]’s personality, who he is, the way that he wants to play it. I think anytime you have success early, you can feed off of it,” Brady said. … “Did an outstanding job winning the Super Bowl. He’s had success basically everywhere he’s been. Great offensive mind. Wherever he goes, he kind of changes the identity, so no surprise for him to already have the success he’s having.”

The Raiders offense is led by Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, while on defense, Maxx Crosby can wreak havoc.

“What makes him so good is his motor. He’s extremely relentless, he’s never out of the play, he’s on the field dang near every snap too. He’s an ultimate competitor and a guy that you have to understand where he’s at at all times,” Josh Allen said.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.