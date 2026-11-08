Bills Dealt Much-Needed News on NFL Trade Days Before Vikings Game Amid Rumors

The Buffalo Bills continue to be linked to a potential move for a veteran defender ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10. NFL rumors are swirling that the Bills are in the market to get Josh Allen some relief in the way of bolstering a defense that has struggled to start the season.

Allen and the Bills offense has faced mounting pressure to outscore teams each week amid the defensive woes.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones predicts that the Bills will add a defender before the NFL trade deadline, but the question is what veteran could be headed to Buffalo.

“The Bills are in the market, or at least dabbling in the market, for defensive help,” Jones wrote in a November 7, article titled, “What I’m hearing about Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Garrett Wilson rumors at the NFL trade deadline.”

“I think, specifically, Buffalo would like to add to the defensive backfield. The Bills have made calls on safeties and cornerbacks,” Jones continued.

“The Bills parted ways with C.J. Gardner-Johnson this week, but they were already sniffing around before that transaction.”

Buffalo will have less than 24 hours following the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings to make a deal before the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 10.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Bills rumors and news ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Bills Rumors: Buffalo Is Looking to Land a Safety or Corner in Deal Before NFL Trade Deadline

The most likely Bills’ trade targets remains a corner or safety, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Buffalo has limited cap space so a blockbuster deal may not be in the cards for the Bills.

“I had it in my last trade column, and will add it here—The Bills are still looking in to adding a piece on the defensive side of the ball,” Breer noted in a November 7, message on X.

“And specifically at corner and safety.”

NFL Rumors: Bills WR Keon Coleman Named Buffalo Player Most Likely to be Traded

As the Bills look to land a defender, some of the team’s current players could be on the move. ESPN’s Dan Graziano pondered whether Buffalo could look to move on from wide receiver Keon Coleman.

If anything, Buffalo feels like a team in need of more receivers, not a franchise who can afford to cut ties with one of their key wideouts.

“Coleman has played well enough to stay in Buffalo’s short-term and maybe long-term plans,” Graziano noted in a November 4, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Players to watch, buzz and goals for all 32 teams.”

“But I’m not sure this team will trade anyone. So consider this pure speculation that Coleman could be attractive enough to a receiver-needy team to bring back the defensive help Buffalo seeks.”

Bills News: Buffalo Plans to be as ‘Aggressive as Ever’ at NFL Trade Deadline, Says GM Brandon Beane

The good news for Bills fans is that the front office appears set on making some sort of deal. The Associated Press reported that general manager Brandon Beane emphasized plans to be “aggressive” ahead of the NFL trade deadline

“Bills GM Brandon Beane tells AP that he’s as aggressive as ever heading into trade deadline and more than likely targeting defense,” Associated Press’ John Wawrow detailed in a November 5, message on X.

“If going to use what limited cap space he has, he said he’d “probably” use it to acquire a defender.”