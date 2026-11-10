Bills Trade Rumors: Buzz for ‘Aggressive’ Buffalo Intensifies Hours Before NFL Deadline

While the Buffalo Bills players have been focused on the team’s “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, the team’s front office is actively attempting to strike a deal amid ongoing NFL rumors. The Bills have until the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. Eastern to make a deal happen.

Priority No. 1 appears to be improving the team’s secondary, and any Bills trade is expected to address the defense. Unfortunately, one of the Bills’ potential trade targets is now off the board as the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired star safety Jessie Bates in a blockbuster deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Following the major deal, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bills have been kicking the tires on adding a veteran safety.

“Jaguars swung big at safety but aren’t only ones in that market,” Fowler noted in a November 9, message on X. “Bills have scanned the safety pool of late.

“My sense is Budda Baker would welcome chance to play for contender if (Cardinals) entertains talks (big if). Tennessee has calls on Amani Hooker but wants to keep him.”

Let’s explore the latest Bills rumors as the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaches.

Bills Rumors: Buffalo Intends to be ‘as Aggressive as Ever’ at NFL Trade Deadline

Buffalo is running out of time to make a deal happen, but it would be a surprise if the Bills did not at least make one move come to fruition. Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated that the team is going to be “aggressive” to make a trade happen.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane tells AP that he’s as aggressive as ever heading into trade deadline and more than likely targeting defense,” Associated Press’ John Wawrow noted. in a November 5, message on X.

“If going to use what limited cap space he has, he said he’d ‘probably’ use it to acquire a defender.”

Heavy Sports recently explored a proposed NFL trade for the Bills to acquire Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Baun, but the finances are admittedly challenging to make this kind of blockbuster deal work.

NFL Rumors: Buffalo Is Exploring Potential Trades to Bolster Defense

Buffalo will likely find it challenging to strike a major deal given the team’s limited cap space. The Bills are still attempting to make a smaller trade to bolster the defense.

In additions to safeties, Buffalo is also exploring potential deals for veteran cornerbacks.

“The Bills are in the market, or at least dabbling in the market, for defensive help,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones explained in a November 7, article titled, “What I’m hearing about Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Garrett Wilson rumors at the NFL trade deadline.”

“I think, specifically, Buffalo would like to add to the defensive backfield. The Bills have made calls on safeties and cornerbacks,” Jones added.

“The Bills parted ways with C.J. Gardner-Johnson this week, but they were already sniffing around before that transaction.”