Spencer Brown Injury Update: Bills’ $72 Million OT Leaves Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills have a star in the making in offensive tackle Spencer Brown — a player who might soon become their most reliable offensive lineman, potentially overtaking Dion Dawkins. Some people think he may have already done that.

That’s why there was so much concern when the 6-foot-8, 311-pound Brown was forced to leave Buffalo’s Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football with a back injury and was quickly listed as questionable to return.

“Bills right tackle Spencer Brown is heading to the locker room,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote on his official X account on Monday night.

“An apparent back injury for Spencer Brown,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account. “He previously had surgery to repair an injured back in 2022. Not great.”

“Bills right tackle Spencer Brown is walking to the sideline with athletic trainers,” The Buffalo News’ Lance Lysowski wrote on his official X account. “Tylan Grable in at right tackle as Brown enters the blue medical tent.”

Spencer Brown: Plug-and-Play Starter for Bills

Brown was a 3rd-round pick (No. 93 overall) out of Northern Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft and became the full-time starter at right offensive tackle as a rookie — a spot he’s never given up.

“Towering tackle prospect with the hands, feet and length in place to become a quality pass protector on the next level,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2021. “Despite playing right tackle his entire career at Northern Iowa, Brown has the athleticism to give it a go on the left side if a team desires. He’s packed on weight and muscle over the years but his performance at the Senior Bowl practices showed that there is still work to do in terms of improving his core strength to offset his high center of gravity. He can play in a variety of run schemes but he will be at his best on the move, where his foot quickness will give him an advantage in finding the angles. Slippery athletes with good length will be trouble for him early and maybe beyond, but he’s an above-average hand-fighter with a variety of pass sets he can utilize, which should help him as an eventual starter with early swing tackle value.”

Bills Paid Big Money for Spencer Brown

The Bills made their intentions clear when they gave Brown a 4-year, $72 million contract extension shortly before the start of the 2024 regular season.

Buffalo has invested heavily in its offensive line to protect NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen — Dawkins and O’Cyrus Torrence also have big-money deals.

“Brown went down to the turf after this play,” Banged Up Bills wrote on its official X account. “I don’t see much other than his body rotating after the block, but broadcast noted he was grabbing at his back. Questionable to return. He has had a history of back issues unfortunately.”