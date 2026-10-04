Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Facing NFL Punishment for Costly Play Against Bills

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel gave up a costly penalty in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills — and could have to cough up some money for it as well.

Vrabel was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the second quarter, putting the Bills inside the 10-yard line and leading to a Josh Allen touchdown. Vrabel now faces the prospect of further NFL punishment once the league announces fines for Week 4 games.

Mike Vrabel Lost Composure Late in First Half

Vrabel was upset with officials after a defensive holding penalty wiped out a third-down stop for the Patriots in the red zone, giving the Bills a free first down. Replay showed Vrabel arguing with officials and sharing some expletives about what he believed was an incorrect call, leading to a second penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Bills scored two plays later on a one-yard plunge up the middle for Allen, tying the score at 14-14.

It may not be clear if Vrabel ultimately earns a fine for the play. While the league announces fines against players every Saturday, coaching fines are not published.

Vrabel Could Be Forced to Pay Big

While the NFL generally keeps fines to players for in-game plays that violate league rules, coaches are not immune to financial penalties as well. As Pro Football Talk noted, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was fined for a similar outburst toward officials in a 2024 game.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur is usually mild mannered. Late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, he definitely wasn’t,” the report noted. “LaFleur blew a gasket after the officials ruled that a pass to receiver Romeo Doubs did not result in a touchdown. Because the play happened within the final two minutes before intermission, LaFleur couldn’t throw his red challenge flag. He threw his headset instead.”

The play led to a fine of $14,069 for LaFleur.