Buffalo Bills Predicted to Make Surprising Move Involving Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills could make a surprising move to their defense.

Buffalo is set to play the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Sunday after beating the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime. However, once again, the Bills’ defense was an issue, and now they could look to shake up their roster.

Buffalo is a 4.5-point favorite on the road on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Could Start Damar Hamlin

The Bills’ secondary has been an issue as CJ Gardner-Johnson has struggled.

Gardner-Johnson was an issue against the Rams, and now Bills analyst Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic believes the team should start Damar Hamlin over him.

“If the Bills should trade for one position right now, it’s safety,” Buscaglia wrote. “C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s tenure has had some high moments, including the interception against the Chargers. Too often, however, Gardner-Johnson takes himself out of position, leaving the Bills vulnerable to big plays. …

“There’s a strong argument that Gardner-Johnson’s play style has forced Cole Bishop into a more conservative version of himself, rather than the instinctive ball magnet he was in the second half of last season. Still, Bishop’s play this year has been misunderstood, and he’s been solid, albeit unspectacular. He is not a problem. There’s more to it, however, because I’ve seen it before, and I think the catalyst for getting that player back might be a change at the other safety spot. I wouldn’t rule out the Bills going to Damar Hamlin, because he’s always where he’s supposed to be and a much safer option.”

Hamlin getting the start over Gardner-Johnson would be a surprise, but Buffalo has to try and shake up its defense one way or another.

Hamlin has recorded 13 tackles this season, as he hasn’t had much of a role, but that could change against the Raiders.

Buffalo Entering Bye Week

After the Bills play the Raiders, Buffalo will be on its bye week.

The Bills are atop the AFC East. So, they are hoping to enter their bye week on a high note with a win over the Raiders.

“We’re looking to improve,” QB Josh Allen said. “Watching the tape, there’s a lot of things we can be better at, both sides of the ball, all three phases of the game… Got a chance to put our feet down and really just try to hone in on getting better, continue to build our team camaraderie and hang out with each other, breaking bread. But yeah, we’re here for a business trip.”

Buffalo vs. Las Vegas will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET, with the Bills being 4.5-point favorites.