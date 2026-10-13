Rams Player Faces NFL Punishment for Punching Bills’ Bradley Chubb After Game

A Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman is facing likely NFL punishment after punching Buffalo Bills edge rusher Bradley Chubb after Monday’s game.
Video from after Buffalo’s 37-34 win showed players from both teams talking on the field after the game when Rams lineman Alaric Jackson walked up to Chubb. The two briefly exchanged words before Jackson threw a punch at Chubb.
Though Jackson’s teammates quickly intervened and the two were separated, he now faces a potential suspension for the action.
Alaric Jackson Could Be in Hot Water With the NFL
Though it wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the incident, video shared by ESPN showed Chubb directing some words toward Jackson on the field following the game. Jackson then sought out Chubb and more words were exchanged before Jackson threw a punch that connected with the Bills edge rusher.
Another video showed a Bills teammate grabbing Chubb by the collar to pull him away from a Rams player, an incident that appeared to take place after the punch.
The NFL issued a one-game suspension for a similar player on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks when he headbutted a helmet-less Seahawks player.
The league issued a statement saying Greenlaw was punished under a rule that could also be applied to Jackson.
“During the second quarter, Greenlaw used his helmet to headbutt Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,’ ” the league said in a statement on Monday, via NFL.com.
Bills Escape Wild Game With Win
Though Jackson’s punch marred the end of the game, it was still a critical win for a Bills team coming off a loss to the rival New England Patriots. Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau blocked a Rams field goal attempt in overtime, handing the ball back to quarterback Josh Allen, who led his team on a game-winning field goal drive.
After the game, Allen gave credit to his teammates for continuing to fight against a talented Rams team that entered the season as Super Bowl favorites.
“That’s the beautiful thing about football: You get another drive,” Allen said. “You get another game. All you can do is keep moving forward. You’re hoping someone on defense or special teams can make a play, and that’s what happened. Greg Rousseau made a play.”
Rams Player Faces NFL Punishment for Punching Bills’ Bradley Chubb After Game