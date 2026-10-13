Rams Player Faces NFL Punishment for Punching Bills’ Bradley Chubb After Game

A Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman is facing likely NFL punishment after punching Buffalo Bills edge rusher Bradley Chubb after Monday’s game.

Video from after Buffalo’s 37-34 win showed players from both teams talking on the field after the game when Rams lineman Alaric Jackson walked up to Chubb. The two briefly exchanged words before Jackson threw a punch at Chubb.

Though Jackson’s teammates quickly intervened and the two were separated, he now faces a potential suspension for the action.

Alaric Jackson Could Be in Hot Water With the NFL

Though it wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the incident, video shared by ESPN showed Chubb directing some words toward Jackson on the field following the game. Jackson then sought out Chubb and more words were exchanged before Jackson threw a punch that connected with the Bills edge rusher.

Another video showed a Bills teammate grabbing Chubb by the collar to pull him away from a Rams player, an incident that appeared to take place after the punch.

The NFL issued a one-game suspension for a similar player on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks when he headbutted a helmet-less Seahawks player.

The league issued a statement saying Greenlaw was punished under a rule that could also be applied to Jackson.