Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Acquires 8-Time Pro Bowler in Blockbuster Deal

The Buffalo Bills could pull off a blockbuster trade ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Buffalo is atop the AFC East and is competing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which is key. The Bills should be looking to address their defense ahead of the deadline.

Buffalo is coming off a road win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Acquires Budda Baker

The Bills need help in the secondary, and they could make a big swing for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Jordan Dajani shared a trade pitch that sees the Bills acquiring Baker to bolster the secondary.

Bills acquire:

Budda Baker

Cardinals acquire:

2027 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster for Buffalo, as the Bills acquire Budda Baker, who is an eight-time Pro Bowl safety. Baker is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and although a third-round pick could seem like a lot, Buffalo needs to go all in.

“Adding Cardinals safety Budda Baker should help,” Dajani wrote. “He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler playing great football for a not-so-great team. In eight games this season, he’s recorded 51 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception and a career-high 3.5 sacks. Not many players have made 1,000 tackles before age 30 — just Bobby Wagner, Roquan Smith, Luke Kuechly, Lavonte David, Ray Lewis, Fred Warner and Budda Baker.”

Baker is in the second year of his three-year, $54 million deal, so he could be part of two playoff runs for the Bills. Baker has recorded 62 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble this season.

If Baker is indeed available, he should be Buffalo’s top trade target, as he would help anchor the defense and be a leader in the secondary.

Buffalo Searching for Defensive Help

The Bills’ defense has been an issue this season, and it appears they are looking to address it.

During Buffalo’s Monday Night Football win, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck mentioned the Bills are trying to add secondary help.

“Nothing earth-shattering, but Troy Aikman said he talked with Brandon Beane pre-game and he wouldn’t be surprised if the Bills added a defender tomorrow,” Talbot shared in a post on X. “Joe Buck was quick to add that Budda Baker is a name being thrown around as potentially being moved.”

The Bills getting secondary help makes plenty of sense and seems necessary. After the Jacksonville Jaguars went all-in, Buffalo has to match as the window is now to go all-in and win.