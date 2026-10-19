Veteran Bills WR on Hot Seat After Another Critical Mistake in Raiders Win

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer has had a few big moments for the team this season, but his mounting miscues are also leading to some alarm.

Palmer had a big drop in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, a struggle that has continued through the season for the veteran receiver. One team insider is calling Palmer out, with the possibility of some moves coming in the bye week.

Joshua Palmer Facing Scrutiny

SI.com writer Randy Gurzi identified Palmer as one of the four “losers” from Sunday’s game, noting that his drop came at a critical time for the Bills.

“Buffalo was leading 13-10 with two minutes remaining and facing a second-and-nine from their own 31,” Gurzi wrote. “Josh Allen hit Palmer right in the numbers for what should have been a first down, but Palmer tried to catch it with his body, and it bounced off his chest. That drop led to a third-and-long, and Allen was sacked. That gave the Raiders the ball back with 1:40 to go, allowing them to tie it up at 13.”

Gurzi noted that Palmer has provided plenty of big moments for the Bills, but also has some critical drops.

“Joshua Palmer had a couple of early wins this year, catching a game-winning 34-yard touchdown in Week 1 and a 43-yard touchdown in Week 2,” Gurzi wrote. “He even had a 37-yard reception in the first half against the Raiders. Unfortunately, he also had a costly mistake near the end of the second quarter.”

Bills Could Bring in a New Wide Receiver

Palmer’s struggles come against a backdrop of uncertainty for Buffalo’s offense. Some insiders have suggested the Bills will try to bring in more help at wide receiver, naming them a top trade deadline candidate for some big names.