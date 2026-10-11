The Carolina Panthers impressed the NFL world last Sunday when they defeated the Detroit Lions in primetime behind an incredible game from Tetairoa McMillan.
They still have a little more time to bask in that, too.
The NFL has reached Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The Panthers won’t be taking part, though.
Do the Panthers Play Today?
No, the Panthers don’t have a game on Sunday, Oct. 11.
They also weren’t on the schedule for Thursday night or Monday night in Week 5.
Why Aren’t the Panthers Playing Today?
The Panthers aren’t playing on Sunday because they have a bye week.
It’s the odd early bye week for Carolina that has arrived in Week 5.
Teams usually prefer a later bye so they have a chance to heal up as the injuries mount throughout the year, but they don’t get to choose that. It’s simply assigned by the NFL schedule.
When do the Panthers Play Next?
The Panthers will be back in action on Sunday, Oct. 18.
That’ll be a 1 p.m. ET game on the road.
Who do the Panthers Play Next?
The Panthers’ next game is in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It’ll be played in Philly.
The Eagles are spending Week 5 in London, where they played the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 11.
That’ll mean a bit of an adjustment back into the swing of things for the Eagles as they return to the United States.
Panthers Upcoming Schedule
The Panthers’ remaining schedule looks like this:
- Week 6: at Eagles
- Week 7: vs. Buccaneers
- Week 8: at Packers (Thursday)
- Week 9: vs. Broncos
- Week 10: at Saints
- Week 11: vs. Ravens
- Week 12: at Buccaneers (Monday)
- Week 13: at Vikings
- Week 14: vs. Saints
- Week 15: vs. Bengals
- Week 16: at Steelers
- Week 17: vs. Seahawks
- Week 18: vs. Falcons
As the Panthers pursue another NFC South Division title, they’ll have at least two primetime games.
Their games on Dec. 27 (Week 16) and Jan. 10 (Week 18) have yet to have their start times determined.
Do the Panthers Play Today? When Carolina Plays Next in NFL Schedule