Panthers Coach Makes Harsh Admission About 1st-Round Rookie

The Carolina Panthers‘ offensive line has been an issue, and one of the big reasons is rookie first-round pick Monroe Freeling. Panthers’ offensive line coach Joe Gilbert admitted that right guard Rob Hunt has struggled this season. However, he puts a lot of that on the fact that he is spending most of his year next to a developing rookie.

The team has not been with starting right tackle Taylor Moton for most of the season, and he has caused issues across the board.

“I think part of it goes to working with a young guy, with Monroe, and getting that comfortability,” said Gilbert on the struggles of Hunt. “When you are playing with T. Mo, a 10-year vet, and playing next to him, when they were rolling back in 2024 together. That’s a ten-year veteran to a rookie. There is a different comfort level in there, and that is coming along.”

Hunt and Moton excelled on the line together in 2024. However, Hunt suffered a season-ending biceps injury in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

Carolina Panthers Offensive Line is Struggling

Hunt has had to shake off rust coming back, but the team has also had a rotation at right tackle next to him. They started the year with Monroe Freeling. But he got banged up, and Moton got healthy. However, Moton got hurt, and the team had to go back to Freeling.

Gilbert noted that as Hunt has gotten used to playing with Freeling, his play has improved.

“I think in the last couple of weeks Rob has improved, and that is part of the comfort level of getting Monroe back in there and now coming back after T. Mo being out,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert noted that if you watch the snaps where Hunt plays with Moton compared to the snaps earlier in the year with Freeling, you can tell that Hunt might not be the issue.

“I think if you go back and look at Rob when T. Mo was in there for the Philly game, you saw that comfortability come back to him,” said Gilbert.

Freeling was able to reset while he was out of the lineup. The hope is that the line is in a better spot.

Panthers Offensive Line Needs Comfortability

The Panthers offensive line has had issues across the board. At left tackle, Rasheed Walker has looked like an awful free-agent addition. At left guard, Damien Lewis has missed time throughout the year. Their center is about to be replaced by a rookie.

Then, the issues on the right side have been highlighted. Freeling played left tackle in college and was labeled a developmental draft pick when the team made it. The Moton injury is why he is playing at all, let alone on the right side.

So, the team is not writing Freeling off. However, it is clear that he is going through growing pains and it is impacting more than one spot.