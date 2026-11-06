ESPN Floats Panthers Trade for 25-Game Starter

The Carolina Panthers‘ defense has been under fire in recent weeks, but the offense has had questions as well. One way to solve their issues would be to trade for Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, according to Michael Kaye of ESPN.

Kaye notes that Powers-Johnson is a versatile former-second round pick, and he could fit better with the Panthers.

“Powers-Johnson, a 2024 second-round pick, probably needs a change of scenery after being benched in Las Vegas,” wrote Kaye. “He has guard/center versatility, and while the Panthers just activated Brady Christensen’s 21-day practice window on injured reserve, Powers-Johnson is cost-effectively signed through 2027 ($1.6 million base salary in 2026 and just under $2 million next year). The former Oregon standout doesn’t have to start immediately to be valuable, but he’d be a clear upgrade as the swing interior backup if Christensen or Sam Hecht gets the call to replace center Luke Fortner.”

The Panthers could have a lot of offensive line shuffling, which is why Powers-Johnson is a smart addition.

Carolina Panthers Could Trade for Las Vegas Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

The Panthers’ offensive line has had questions across the board. Rasheed Walker has been a disappointing signing. However, the team cannot bench him because his backup, Monroe Freeling, is starting at right tackle in place of the injured Taylor Moton.

Christensen has tackle experience, so he could slide to right tackle, and they can push Freeling to left tackle, taking Walker out of the lineup.

Still, they are not set at guard, either. Damien Lewis has not been healthy at left guard. They have played four different players in the spot. At right guard, Robert Hunt has admitted that he is disappointed in his play as he returns from a biceps injury that ended his 2025 season.

Then, as Kaye notes, the biggest issue is likely center. Luke Fortner was always a placeholder for rookie Sam Hecht. However, Hecht does not appear ready yet.

So, Christensen could play center too. However, so could Powers-Johnson. That would allow Christensen to either play tackle, slide into one of the weak guard spots, or even stay as a reserve, which would give them the depth they have needed.

Panthers Could Add Offensive Line at Trade Deadline

Powers-Johnson played center at Oregon and started his career there. However, he has 421 career snaps at center, and they all came in his rookie season. Still, the Panthers could unlock him at center if the Raiders were simply holding him back by having him as depth elsewhere.

He has 639 snaps at right guard and 506 snaps at left guard to go with his center experience. This year he has four starts at right guard, but has not started since Week 5. With a new coaching staff, he might not be a fit in Las Vegas anymore.

The Panthers could buy low on a talent and improve the offensive line. The trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM EST. We will see if they make a move by then.