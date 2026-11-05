Panthers Named as Trade Landing Spot for Jets DE With 24.5 Sacks

The writing is on the wall for the Carolina Panthers‘ defensive struggles this season. They took the first step by parting ways with the former defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, who was in the middle of his fourth season with the franchise. With just five days left until the trade deadline, some defensive help from the trade market can be a welcome move.

As the Panthers are expected to make a key move defensively, ESPN’s Mike Kaye recently pitched New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV as a potential trade option.

“Four years into his New York tenure, McDonald has been an effective situational pass rusher and not much more,” noted Kaye. “Still, the Panthers could use some help in that regard with a 29th-ranked (4.56%) sack rate.”

The Jets selected McDonald in the first round of the 2023 draft, and he is still playing under a rookie contract. Playing his fourth season for the Green, he has 55 NFL games to his name, and he could be a solid addition to the struggling defense of the Panthers for the rest of the campaign.

Panthers’ Defensive Struggles Could Make Will McDonald a Timely Trade Target

The Carolina Panthers currently have a 3-4 record this season. Despite a losing record, they still lead the AFC South division ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints. But the defense has been a worry, landing in the bottom half in several key defensive categories this season.

The 27-year-old can be a great mid-season addition, considering how the Panthers have struggled in pass rush this season. They have managed only 11 team sacks from 7 games. They have one of the worst pressure rates in the league, and the team has failed to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage, making things difficult for the Panthers’ already struggling secondary.

Moreover, the Panthers’ edge rusher position has been decimated by injuries, with Nic Scourton out for the season due to an ACL tear and Jaelan Phillips dealing with a hamstring injury and remains questionable. Besides the duo, Thomas Incoom is on the IR list after a calf injury, depleting options for coach Dave Canales, which is why the Jets star could add value.

24.5 Career Sacks Make Will McDonald an Intriguing Option for Panthers

As a former first-round pick, McDonald has not been elite for the Jets, but he can solve the Panthers’ issue at the defensive front. He has a history of creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and the numbers back it up.

In 55 games so far, he has 24.5 sacks, including 3 sacks this season. He logged a career-best 10.5-sack season in 2024 when he started 15 games. He has 86 career tackles and 53 QB hits. While he did not start any games in his rookie season, he took a sophomore leap and started 15.

This season, however, his role has been significantly smaller with the Jets, with only 2 starts, and a trade to Carolina could give him a fresh opportunity and make a bigger impact in a defense that needs help.