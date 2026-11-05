Panthers’ Bryce Young Injury Update Brings Change

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to try and get back on track.

They’ve lost two consecutive games — the first a blowout defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the next a tough Thursday night loss to the Green Bay Packers.

They’ve now had the extended rest that comes after playing a Thursday night game, and the Panthers will finally return to action on Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos.

That’ll be far from an easy matchup for Carolina, but the Panthers’ season is in need of a jolt and will have to find it in Week 9.

The Panthers actually have to be careful about what they do next, because the trade deadline is on Nov. 10, and a bad loss to the Broncos would likely at least raise the possibility of selling off a few players.

So with all that being said, Sunday’s game is a big one for the Panthers, even though it’s against an AFC team.

It’s the kind of game that you’d hope to be as healthy as possible for, although injuries have not been kind to Carolina this season.

Even Bryce Young has been on the injury report for much of the campaign. Something was different about Young’s injury status on Wednesday, though.

Bryce Young Injury Update

Young has been a frequent presence on the Panthers’ injury report over the past month.

He has been a full participant in practice all the way through, but Carolina kept listing him on the report with a knee injury.

That changed on Wednesday. Young is now listed with an ankle injury.

He’s still a full participant, but Young remains on the injury report, now with a new ailment listed.

Why Bryce Young is on Injury Report

There’s a part of the mind that wonders why the Panthers continue to list Young with an injury even when he participates fully in practice.

There are a couple of different explanations, and back in the day, the Patriots listed Tom Brady with an injury pretty much every week even though he’d be playing for sure.

The reality is that teams are required by the league to report injuries responsibly. The Panthers are likely simply making sure that they’re doing the right thing here and not going to end up in trouble for any kind of injury report violation.