Is Panthers QB Bryce Young Playing vs. Broncos Today Amid Ankle Injury Concerns?

The Carolina Panthers are sitting at the top of the NFC South, but they can’t quite get comfortable just because their season record tells a different story. Despite losing more games than winning, the franchise is the divisional leader with a 3-4 record. To even the numbers, the Denver Broncos are standing on their day today— a team enjoying a much stronger 6-2 record.

With the Broncos poised to create a serious challenge at Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers need to have their most important player on the gridiron— Bryce Young, who was dealing with a minor ankle injury at the start of this week. He was listed with the ankle injury before the Week 9 clash, but he is cleared to suit up against the Broncos today, with head coach Dave Canales recently giving details of his injury status.

Dave Canales Confirms Bryce Young Is Ready to Face the Broncos

Bryce Young, who is playing his fourth season with the Panthers, has had a productive start to the season, starting all seven games of the campaign. However, he was dealing with a knee issue after the Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns, but last Wednesday he was put on the Panthers’ injury report with ankle soreness.

Coming out of last week’s game against the Packers, his knee is no longer an issue, but he started experiencing the new ankle problem on Monday. He reportedly has mild ankle soreness rather than a serious ankle sprain and had practice sessions leading up to today’s game. He was a full participant on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Speaking about Bryce Young’s availability on Friday, Coach Canales made clear that the quarterback is ready for action against the Broncos.

“He looked great (Friday). Yesterday (Thursday) was a fantastic day for him, moving around third down and doing some of the other things we were doing. So, he’s ready to go,” said Canales.

Though Young is primarily a pocket passer, he does have a high level of mobility, so it remains to be seen if he can be at his usual best with the ankle bothering him. In addition, the Panthers’ O-line will be missing starting left guard Damien Lewis, so the interior pocket will be more vulnerable. Broncos’ defensive front is relentless with their pressure, and Young has been sacked 23 times in 7 games so far.

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