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Panthers Linked to Signing Former NFL Starting RB

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Dameon Pierce #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

One of the Carolina Panthers‘ weak points this season has been their running back depth.

They might have a chance to improve that in free agency sooner rather than later, if they can beat out a bunch of fellow NFL teams in pursuit of the same newly available player.

The player: Dameon Pierce.

The former Houston Texans starting running back was recently cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the Panthers are reportedly one of a number of teams that’s trying to sign Pierce to their roster.

Panthers Linked to Dameon Pierce

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Jaelan Phillips #5 and Derrick Brown #95 of the Carolina Panthers tackle Dameon Pierce #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Panthers could use running back depth behind Chuba Hubbard. Jonathon Brooks remains out, and the other options like Trevor Etienne and AJ Dillon aren’t particularly inspiring.

Pierce could be a fit, if the Panthers can get him.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported on Saturday that the Panthers are on a busy list of teams who are reaching out to Pierce since his cut from the Eagles:

Pierce got some action for the Eagles when Saquon Barkley was hurt, but Philadelphia is healthier now and chose to move on from Pierce.

Panthers’ RB Depth Chart

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions 32-26 at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Panthers haven’t gotten enough out of the aforementioned Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne or AJ Dillon behind Chuba Hubbard.

Carolina is a team in recent years that has gotten lots of production from 2-RB systems, dating back to the days of DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart.

The Panthers haven’t quite found that recipe this year, though. Maybe Pierce could be a solution.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Panthers Linked to Signing Former NFL Starting RB

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