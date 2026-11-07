Panthers Linked to Signing Former NFL Starting RB

One of the Carolina Panthers‘ weak points this season has been their running back depth.

They might have a chance to improve that in free agency sooner rather than later, if they can beat out a bunch of fellow NFL teams in pursuit of the same newly available player.

The player: Dameon Pierce.

The former Houston Texans starting running back was recently cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the Panthers are reportedly one of a number of teams that’s trying to sign Pierce to their roster.

Panthers Linked to Dameon Pierce

The Panthers could use running back depth behind Chuba Hubbard. Jonathon Brooks remains out, and the other options like Trevor Etienne and AJ Dillon aren’t particularly inspiring.

Pierce could be a fit, if the Panthers can get him.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported on Saturday that the Panthers are on a busy list of teams who are reaching out to Pierce since his cut from the Eagles:

Released from #Eagles with an injury settlement, veteran free agent running back Dameon Pierce is recovering quickly from a relatively minor hamstring injury and is rehabbing in Houston.

The former #Texans starter and Pro Bowl alternate has already drawn interest from multiple #NFL teams, per agent Elton Patterson, including being contacted already by #Dolphins #Jaguars #Panthers #Ravens #Cardinals #Titans and #49ers

Pierce rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries and caught seven passes for 14 yards on 11 targets in three games for Eagles this season. He’s expected to be ready in two to three weeks.

He has rushed for 1,780 career yards and 10 touchdowns with 52 receptions for 282 yards and one score. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2026

Pierce got some action for the Eagles when Saquon Barkley was hurt, but Philadelphia is healthier now and chose to move on from Pierce.

Panthers’ RB Depth Chart

The Panthers haven’t gotten enough out of the aforementioned Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne or AJ Dillon behind Chuba Hubbard.

Carolina is a team in recent years that has gotten lots of production from 2-RB systems, dating back to the days of DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart.

The Panthers haven’t quite found that recipe this year, though. Maybe Pierce could be a solution.