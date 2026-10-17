Bears Reportedly Make Final Caleb Williams Decision Before Falcons Game

Caleb Williams will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Atlanta, ending a three-game absence caused by a torn hamstring, according to a report Saturday afternoon by ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

“He’s back,” Schefter wrote. Williams “took the starter reps and is ready to roll” after a full week of practice, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The decision arrives with Chicago coming off a lopsided loss at Green Bay and facing two games in five days. Williams has said the hamstring is not fully healed.

Williams went through an extended workout Wednesday, when the team opted for a walk-through, then practiced in full Thursday and Friday, Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jason Lieser wrote. Coach Ben Johnson called him “on track” Friday.

“He was on an upward trajectory before the injury happened, and I expect him to pick up where he left off,” Johnson said, as quoted by the Sun-Times.

The alternatives also factored into the reported decision. Tyson Bagent started and threw two interceptions at Green Bay, and Case Keenum came on in the fourth quarter and added an interception and a lost fumble.

Bears’ Caleb Williams Hamstring Injury Timeline

Williams went down Sept. 20 in a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was scrambling toward the end zone late in the fourth quarter when he felt a pop and fell without being touched. Williams covered his face with a towel and appeared to be crying as he left the field.

Reports from Rapoport and Schefter later labeled it a Grade 2 strain with a 3-to-4-week outlook. Williams missed games against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, though Chicago never placed him on injured reserve.

Williams disputed that reporting Thursday without naming a grade.

“It was a hamstring tear, and a pretty serious one,” he said, as quoted by the Chicago Sun-Times.

He also addressed the ridicule over his emotional exit.

“My character’s been attacked for a while,” Williams said. “It’s just another motivating factor.”

On his readiness, he said, “I can move. I can run. I hit a top speed the other day, one of my highest speeds I’ve ever hit.”

Chicago Bears’ Outlook vs. Falcons and Patriots

The Bears (3-2) are 1½-point favorites over the Falcons (2-3), and both offenses run through the ground game. Chicago leads the NFL at 173.2 rushing yards per game, with Atlanta second at 166.8. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is expected to start despite a rib injury, the AP reported.

Williams ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns in his two starts. He also threw for 407 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and the Bears scored 59 points in the opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Johnson wants a different kind of efficiency this time.

“We’re trying to find that healthy balance between him being the player that he is that makes him so special — but also being smart and making sure we’re getting the ball to our playmakers in a timely fashion as well,” Johnson said, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Patrick Finley.

Williams studied Keenum’s win over the Eagles.

“He was super decisive, super clean with getting the ball out,” Williams said, as quoted by Finley.

Thursday brings the New England Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye, who has led them to 74 points over two games, Finley reported. Williams said he is not concerned about the short turnaround.

“If I’m good to go, I’m good to go,” Williams said, as quoted by Lieser.

The Seattle Seahawks follow on “Monday Night Football,” then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football” before the bye.