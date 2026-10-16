Bears Ben Johnson Delivers Upbeat Update on Caleb Williams Before Falcons Game

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is “on track” to return Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, coach Ben Johnson told reporters Friday, according to a report by Bears beat reporter Michal Dwojak.

Johnson hopes to have a clearer answer by the end of Friday, a decision that will determine whether Chicago ends a three-game stretch without its starting quarterback.

Johnson added that Williams will play if the front office, the coaching staff and the quarterback himself all feel good about it, according to a post from another Bears correspondent, Josh Buckhalter.

Williams hurt his right hamstring late in the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 20, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Jason Lieser. He has missed three straight starts since.

Williams Breaks Silence on Hamstring

Thursday brought Williams’ first public comments on the injury. He does not yet know whether he will get clearance for Sunday.

“I can move,” Williams said, as quoted by Lieser. “I can run. I hit a top speed the other day, one of my highest speeds I’ve ever hit… I’ve got strength.”

Williams called the injury “a hamstring tear, and a pretty serious one,” but declined to specify a grade, Lieser reported. Earlier reports labeled it a Grade 2 strain, which typically heals in about a month.

“If you haven’t heard it from [Ben Johnson] or me, it would probably be wrong,” Williams said, as quoted by Lieser. He rejected the outside reporting on his injury as inaccurate.

Williams returned to limited practice last Friday and completed an extensive on-field workout in Green Bay on Sunday morning before the Bears ruled him inactive, according to a TSN report.

He became an estimated full participant after Wednesday’s walkthrough and practiced fully Thursday, according to NFL.com‘s Around the NFL. Lieser reported that Williams wore a black sleeve on his right leg and moved smoothly through pocket footwork drills.

Chicago Bears Face Atlanta Falcons With Quarterback Questions

Johnson labeled Williams “close” after the 31-7 loss at Green Bay. “He’s itching to get back as soon as he can,” Johnson said Monday, as quoted by Cronin.

Chicago has not named a replacement if Williams sits. “We have three guys that can win games in this league,” Johnson said, as quoted by Cronin.

Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum accounted for four of Chicago’s five turnovers against the Packers. Johnson said Monday he had not yet factored the short turnaround into Williams’ timeline, with the Bears hosting the New England Patriots on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Chicago (3-2) visits Atlanta (2-3) at 1 p.m. ET on Fox as a 1½-point favorite, according to an Associated Press report.

Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is expected to start after a rib injury. He said he “made every throw” in Wednesday’s practice, the AP reported.

The matchup features the NFL’s two best rushing offenses, with Chicago averaging 173.2 yards per game and Atlanta 166.8, the AP reported. The Bears will also play without defensive end Montez Sweat, who received a two-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.