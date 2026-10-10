Bears Receive Eye-Opening Caleb Williams Injury News Before Week 5

The Chicago Bears will be without their star quarterback, Caleb Williams, once again in Week 5, but even his recent absence hasn’t prevented the team from getting off to a hot start this season. The Bears are 3-1 to this point, and once Williams returns, it seems like they will be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he’s spent the past couple of weeks working his way back to full health. All signs indicate Williams is making progress in his injury rehab, but according to one insider, he still has some notable hurdles to clear before he gets back on the field.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams has overcome a rough rookie campaign and flourished under the lead of head coach Ben Johnson. The Bears made an improbable round to the divisional round of the playoffs last year, with Williams being at the heart of their success on the field.

In the season opener against the Carolina Panthers, Williams appeared capable of taking another leap forward. He completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 269 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 65 yards and another pair of scores on 10 carries.

Things came to a screeching halt when Williams suffered his aforementioned injury the next week, but the silver lining was that his ailment was not as serious as initially expected. Now, Williams is ramping up his work in an effort to get back on the field as soon as possible, but he is still unable to run at full speed without being impacted by this injury, which is one of the last steps he has to clear before he’s good to play again.

Bears QB Caleb Williams has resumed throwing, but he’s still working his way back to running full speed as he inches closer to returning from his hamstring injury,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported in a post on X.

Bears Playing it Safe With Caleb Williams’ Hamstring Injury

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears reacts prior to the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

Obviously, Chicago would like to get Williams back as soon as possible, but the fact that it has won its past two games has made it easier to be without him. With Tyson Bagent holding down the fort under center, Chicago has remained competitive, so there’s no sense rushing Williams back before he’s fully healthy.

The Bears will take part in an important divisional clash against the struggling Green Bay Packers, so even without Williams, this is a game they could very well wind up winning. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and while Williams won’t play in this one, it’s not out of the question to suggest that he could be back for the team’s Week 6 action.