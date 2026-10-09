Bears Announce Surprising Caleb Williams Decision Ahead of Packers Game

Caleb Williams carries a questionable tag into Sunday’s game at Green Bay after returning to Chicago Bears practice Friday on a limited basis, according to the Friday injury report published by the Bears communications department.

Coach Ben Johnson named Tyson Bagent the starter Monday, yet Williams’ Friday progress leaves open whether the Bears have another surprise planned after last week’s one-snap start for Case Keenum.

Williams went through a limited session Friday, his first team practice since he hurt his hamstring Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Shaw Local reporter Michal Dwojak. He took no first-team snaps, and the Bears listed him as questionable for the trip to Lambeau Field after two straight “out” designations.

Caleb Williams’ Injury Progress

“He’s right on track,” Johnson said Friday at Halas Hall, Dwojak reported. The coach added that Williams threw “a little bit” earlier in the week, that a progression is in place and that the return date remains “to be determined.”

Johnson described a steady increase in running and throwing, with a throwing protocol every couple of days to check for setbacks. “So far, so good,” he said. Dwojak noted the Bears will likely handle the return conservatively so the hamstring does not become a recurring problem.

The injury happened in the Week 2 loss to Minnesota. Williams strained the hamstring on a run without contact, needed help from the medical staff and was carted off, according to CBS Sports reporter Zachary Pereles.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported a Grade 2 strain with a typical recovery of three to four weeks, according to NBC Chicago.

NBC Chicago pointed to Sunday’s game at Green Bay and the Oct. 18 game at Atlanta as the likely return dates if Williams missed multiple games. He already sat out the Sept. 28 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oct. 4 game against the New York Jets. Those absences were the first of his career since Chicago made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

Johnson set the tone shortly after the injury. Williams gets back “a lot faster than what people can anticipate,” the coach said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times‘ Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley.

Johnson declined to put a timeline on the recovery and called Williams week to week.

Bears Starter Decision After Case Keenum Twist

Johnson announced Monday on ESPN Chicago that Bagent “will be the guy” against Green Bay, according to CBS Sports. Bagent’s start follows a 23-12 win over the Jets in which he completed 25 of 34 passes for 268 yards.

Dwojak’s Friday report treated that announcement as standing and described Williams’ chances of playing Sunday as unclear, since he got no first-team repetitions this week.

Johnson has already played a bluff this season. Keenum took the first snap against the Jets with Bagent lined up at wide receiver, then left the game, according to Pro Football Talk. Bagent handled every other snap, all 93 of them.

“Good for him,” Johnson said when told the win would go on Keenum’s record. The Elias Sports Bureau credited Keenum with the start and the victory because he took the first snap, PFT reported. Keenum is 2-0 as a starter for Chicago this season, while Bagent is 2-2 in his career.

Johnson has not set a return date for Williams. The Bears face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, then visit the Falcons on Oct. 18 and play the New England Patriots on Thursday night, Oct. 22. Whether Williams dresses Sunday stays unanswered until the Bears finalize their inactives before kickoff.