George Pickens Career News Emerges Hours After Cowboys’ NFL Trade Deadline Decision

The Dallas Cowboys had a quiet NFL trade deadline, but there were plenty of rumors about a potential blockbuster deal for wide receiver George Pickens. As it turns out, the Cowboys were not close to trading Pickens.

There is good news for fans who are hoping that Pickens has a future in Dallas beyond 2026. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the “Cowboys did not receive any trade calls” on Pickens.

Additionally, Dallas did not seek to trade the playmaker despite Pickens pushing for a new lucrative contract.

“The Cowboys did not receive any trade calls on receiver George Pickens, who is happy in Dallas and didn’t want to be traded,” Fowler detailed in a November 11, story titled, “NFL Week 10 latest intel, buzz questions, fantasy tips, post-trade deadline news.”

“Teams in the receiver market weren’t shopping in the high-end aisle, either, so the idea of a Pickens trade was a nonstarter. Plus, Dallas had no plans to deal him.”

Let’s dive into the latest Cowboys rumors and news following the NFL trade deadline.

Cowboys News: Dallas Had No Interest in Trading Star WR George Pickens

There had been increased speculation about Pickens’ future after the star was inactive during the team’s win against the Indianapolis Colts. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones emphasized that Pickens’ status had nothing to do with the NFL trade deadline.

“100% injury related. Put it to rest,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The Cowboys Passed on Making Another Move at NFL Trade Deadline

Pickens is playing on an expensive $27 million franchise tag this season. Technically, Pickens is slated be a free agent this offseason, but the Cowboys could also use the franchise tag again on the wideout in 2027.

Spotrac projects Pickens’ market value to be a four-year, $142 million contract. Hours before the NFL trade deadline passed, Jones hinted that there was not a blockbuster trade coming.

“It’s really not ringing, which you’ve heard me say numerous times,” Jones explained to 105.3 The Fan during a November 10, interview, per DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish.

“That’s when you make a trade. But don’t count it out, a lot of things happen on this last day. But I don’t look for us to make a significant trade today.”

Cowboys Rumors: Will Cowboys Choose Between CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens?

Even if Dallas utilizes the franchise tag again in 2027, this is still only a temporary solution for the Cowboys. At some point, the front office will need to decide if the team plans to sign Pickens to a long-term deal or want to trade the playmaker.

Prior to the season, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones hinted that the team may need to decide between Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

“I don’t know of any teams that really can pay two top receivers top of the market, so that’s gonna be a real difficult situation as we move forward,” Jones noted during a September interview with the DLLS Cowboys podcast, per NFL.com.

“We’ve managed to figure out how we can do it for this year. If everything works out the way we think it is, [in] which CeeDee and George both have huge years again, then it’ll be a bigger challenge next year.”