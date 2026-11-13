Dak Prescott’s Former Cowboys Teammate Gives Unfiltered Take on Quarterback

It’s hard to believe, but the Dallas Cowboys have been led by Dak Prescott for over a decade.

The 33-year-old veteran is in the midst of his 11th season as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. While it hasn’t always been a positive ride, Prescott has been the model of consistency while playing for an NFL franchise that has the most attention and scrutiny surrounding it.

Over the course of his 10 full seasons in Dallas, Prescott has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, posting four Pro Bowl campaigns, an All-Pro selection and leading the league in passing touchdowns during the 2023 season. He’s also led Dallas to the playoffs on five occasions and has only one losing season while starting a full year.

Zack Martin was the Cowboys’ starting right guard when Prescott took over and is arguably the best offensive lineman of the 2010s. Martin was a nine-time Pro Bowl and nine-time All-Pro selection during his NFL career.

Martin — who retired after the 2024 season — said Prescott is one of the most under-appreciated quarterbacks in the league and that he doesn’t always get the respect that he deserves.

“Yeah, I think Dak has been great,” said Martin in a one-on-one interview. “I think he doesn’t always get the respect that he deserves, but he’s been a big time quarterback in this league for a long time. He’s probably the best leader that I’ve ever been around as far in a locker room.”

Dak Prescott’s Playoff Struggles Have Led to Criticism

Prescott has been a model of consistency when it comes to statistical production and regular season success. However, it’s his lack of success in the playoffs as the second-highest paid player in the league at $60 million per season that draws the ire of Cowboys fans and the media.

The star quarterback has never led the Cowboys past the divisional round of the playoffs, which adds frustration to the fan base considering the franchise hasn’t been to an NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season — when they last won the Super Bowl.

Over the course of his NFL career, Prescott is just 2-5. Among active starting quarterbacks in the league, only Justin Herbert (0-3) holds a worse record than the Cowboys franchise quarterback.

Zack Martin on Why Dak Prescottt is Criticized: He’s the QB of the Cowboys

When asked why he believes Prescott doesn’t get the respect that he deserves, Martin said it’s all because he’s the starting quarterback of “America’s Team.”

“And then you know, hey, being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, there’s a lot that comes with that,” said Martin of the scrutiny that Prescott receives. “There’s a lot of whatever you want to call it, pressure, adversity, eyes on you at all times, and I think people underestimate that side of it. And it takes a special, special player, special guy to be able to handle all that stuff. And I think he’s done a great job over the last decade of being that guy for that organization.”

After a tough loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which the Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead, Prescott bounced back in a major way, leading Dallas to a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Prescott threw for 335 passing yards and his second-highest passer rating (114.2) of the season.

The Cowboys have been up-and-down all season long, but they’re in the thick of the NFC East playoff race. At 4-5, they’re only narrowly behind the New York Giants, who are 5-3-1 after losing to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.