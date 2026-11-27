This season has been the inverse of what many critics of C.J. Stroud projected coming in, and the fourth-year Houston Texans quarterback is taking it all in stride.

“Field General cookin’,” the Texans posted on X on November 27.

The Texans included a graphic with their social post, featuring Stroud–the second overall pick of the 2023 draft–and some of his stats heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stroud has 2,656 yards and 22 touchdowns with a 103.6 passer rating. He also has 147 rushing yards and 1 TD.

Those numbers only tell part of the story for Stroud this season.

Stroud’s passer rating, Total QBR, sack rate, and touchdown rate are all on track to be the best marks of his career. His passing yards, interception rate, and passing yards per attempt are pacing to be the second-best of his career in those respective categories.

The numbers paint a clear picture of Stroud, whose contract extension remains a matter of when, not if, according to Texans general manager Nick Caserio on multiple occasions.

When it does, it will likely be historic for the Texans and, quite possibly, the league.

C.J. Stroud Sends Message After Texans’ Latest Win

Stroud and the Texans enjoyed some additional time off, defeating the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 11.

With the extra downtime, Stroud took to social media in a moment of reflection.

“The Lyrics Tell The Story Just Listen,” Stroud captioned a post on Instagram on November 25, including photos from the season, as well as clips of former NFL wide receiver Tavon Austin and a shot of Martin Lawrence and Cedric the Entertainer from “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.”

Stroud’s post drew attention, including from several of his Texans teammates, like second-year starting left tackle Aireontae Ersery.

“Trim,” Ersery posted in the comments section of the post.

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, who is Stroud’s friend and was one of his draft classmates in 2023, posted, “My twin,” with a heart emoji. Teammate and safety Kamari Lassiter said, “real deal,” including a knife emoji in his comment.

Texans team barber Kase Kuttz said, “Applesauce to a Boss,” using emojis to do a fist bump.

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Among Reactions to C.J. Stroud’s Post

Former Texans receiver Christian Kirk, who was cut this offseason and signed with the San Francisco 49ers, shared a pair of fingers-crossed emojis.

Ex-Texans safety Jaylen Reed posted heart and fingers-crossed emojis. The Texans traded Reed to the New England Patriots for wide receiver Kayshon Boutte this past summer. Stroud’s alma mater, Ohio State, posted No. 7 and popcorn bucket emojis.

Even players from rival teams with no ties to the Texans took notice.

Former NFL safety and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark posted a praying emoji. Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels said Stroud is “one of them ones.”

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams said, “Not the Beijing (Bigen)”. Stroud and Williams were teammates at Ohio State, providing some critical context for a jab that would otherwise seem out of place among the outpouring of support.