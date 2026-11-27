The Houston Texans are officially getting Woody Marks and Marvin Harrison Jr. back for Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, and the good news does not stop there.

The Texans released their final injury report for Week 12. It indicated that Marks has cleared concussion protocol after missing Week 11, while Harrison has overcome a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the past two contests.

Eight Texans players began the week as less than full participants in practice.

By the end of the week of preparation, four have progressed enough to shed their injury designations, including Harrison and Marks.

Included in that are defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins (ankle) at tackle and Logan Hall (hip/shoulder). Not included in that group is tight end Dalton Schultz, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday with an illness.

Schultz participated fully in Friday’s session and has no designation for Sunday’s game.

Woody Marks’ Return Headlines Mixed Final Injury Report for Texans

Marks returns one game after the Texans got starter David Montgomery back from a groin injury, but Harrison’s return and Hall getting cleared are timely.

The Texans ruled out wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hip) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (hamstring) for Week 12 against the Ravens. This is Boutte’s first missed game of the season, while Hunter has been sidelined since Week 9.

The Texans also ruled out starting guard Keylan Rutledge and backup tight end Brevin Jordan.

Jordan (finger/foot) has missed five games this season, and he has not played since Week 9. Rutledge (neck/shoulder) is missing his second consecutive contest.

The Texans also listed linebacker Jake Hummel as questionable with abdomen and groin injuries. He was sidelined after Week 1 and is on track to appear in his third straight game since returning to game action.

Jadeveon Clowney will take Hunter’s place, while Febechi Nwaiwu replaces Rutledge.

Ravens Clear Derrick Henry, Rule Out Three Players

Like the Texans with Marks, the Ravens cleared running back Derrick Henry, who was himself in concussion protocol this week.

Baltimore cleared all but three of the 12 players listed on their final report.

The other three are out, including starters in guard Vega Ioane and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike. That does not include two-time MVP Lamar Jackson or backup Tyler Huntley. Veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett is making his third start for the team.