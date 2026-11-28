The Houston Texans face a new disturbing issue regarding Blake Fisher.

A former second-round pick and starter for the Texans, Fisher is accused of physically assaulting a woman in a parking lot, and at least part of the incident was caught on camera in a video that is spreading quickly.

“Never met this man in my life,” the accuser captioned a post originally shared on Instagram that found its way onto X on November 29.

The woman added, “He beefing with other GIRLS, and other people walking to my car.”

She continued, saying she “told” Fisher, “Don’t go to my car or in my car. He pushed and slapped me. WTF [Fisher] [Texans] I’m tired of mfrs thinking they above the law.”

At one point in the video, the cameraperson gets Fisher close up, at which point the Texans offensive lineman says, “How’s it going?” as he waves to the camera before responding to the accuser saying they are going to “press charges” against him.

“Yes, please press charges,” Fisher said.

The person accusing Fisher can be heard saying in the video that he “put your f****** hands on me” and that “I don’t even know you.”

“You’re a f****** weirdo,” said the X user who shared the video, adding, “You think it’s ok to put your hands on a woman? Especially when you’re 6’6 300 pounds?” and urging the Texans to “Cut this f****** loser.

“I hope this bum never plays another snap in the @NFL @nflcommish”

The X poster was not alone in their sentiments regarding Fisher, with fans showing great interest in how the Texans address the situation.

Texans Face Apparent Domestic Violence Incident With Blake Fisher

Fisher, 23, was the 59th overall pick of the draft in 2024, and he has started 16 of the 40 games he has played in for the Texans. That includes making 10 starts last season. This season, Fisher has appeared in nine games, starting one.

He is an offensive lineman with experience at both tackle spots. However, the Texans have also utilized him as a tight end in their jumbo looks.

None of that matters if the situation at hand is indeed as it has been presented initially.

The Texans have had a notable history of players with domestic incidents. It includes, most notably, Deshaun Watson. But there have also been some with a prior history of issues before joining the club. Damon Arnett, Jimmie Ward, and Joe Mixon fall into that category.

Fisher has not shared anything permanent on X or Instagram since at least September. That was just ahead of the start of the regular season.