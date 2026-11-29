Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. did not only have to exit the eventual win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 early, he had to leave Reliant Stadium entirely and head to a local hospital.

Anderson suffered an eye injury in the first quarter after getting poked. He was unable to get back, first spending time in the blue medical tent and then the locker room.

Anderson’s status was one of several Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans updated postgame.

“Will Anderson, he had an eye injury. He went to the hospital,” Ryans told reporters on November 29. “He’s [being] evaluated for an eye injury, and we’ll see what the updates are and see how he goes throughout the week, and hopefully get positive news from that.”

Pressed on Adneerson’s current location, Ryans said he was still at the hospital, adding, “Hopefully he’ll be back here pretty soon.”

Early reports from the locker room were inconclusive.

“I did see Will Anderson Jr. in the locker room with a patch over his eye,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on November 29. “I don’t know if that means he’s heading to the hospital or has already returned.”

No flag was thrown on the play, in which Ravens offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten’s hand got under Anderson’s facemask for the poke.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported Anderson had returned to the stadium. His status is unclear.

Will Anderson Jr. Injury Latest Hurdle for Texans

Again, Anderson was just one of the various injury updates that Ryans provided. They entered this contest missing three starters and lost two more, one of whom (Jake Hansen) was already filling in due to injuries ahead of him as it was.

That adds some important context to the Texans’ win.

“We also had Wade Woodaz, who left with an ankle ankle sprain. He’ll still be evaluated. Hopefully he can be back better,” Ryans said.

“Ed Ingram, left the game. Had a couple stingers there, so he left the game. And Jake Hansen also left the game with the back injury. So all the guys, those are all the guys who left, and we’ll see how they do throughout the week.”

Ryans is typically tight-lipped regarding injuries, so the lack of clarity is not surprising.

Wilson also reported Ingram will have an MRI. The Texans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13. Not having Anderson would obviously be a significant blow.