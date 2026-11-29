The Houston Texans suffered yet another significant loss, this time with standout defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who suffered an eye injury during the first quarter of the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Anderson is questionable to return after he was poked in the eye.

Anderson is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks to go with 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovery this season entering Sunday.

The Texans are already down Danielle Hunter, who is missing his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. They have also been without several of their reserve options for much of the campaign.

Anderson spent some time in the blue medical tent on the Texans sideline.

He eventually made his way to the locker room for further evaluation, though. The Texans provided the first dour update on his status for the remainder of this contest.

Anderson was initially ruled questionable, but Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said as he headed into the locker room that the fourth-year defensive end would miss the rest of their tilt with the Ravens.

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. Poked in the Eye During Ravens Game

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Anderson signed a historic four-year, $150 million contract extension this past offseason. Anderson has missed four games in his career, not including Week 18 of the 2024 campaign.

Texans starting right guard Ed Ingram and backup linebacker Wade Woodaz also got hurt.

Ingram was able to remain in the game, though, providing some good news amid the previous uncertainty around Anderson.

Logan Hall, who is listed as a defensive tackle with the Texans, replaced Anderson. Additionally, fill-in starting LB Jake Hansen also got banged up (back injury) in a contest that saw the Texans fall into a an early deficit at home.

In addition to Anderson, the Texans ruled Hansen and Woodaz out.