The Houston Texans got some expected but still unfortunate news on Kamari Lassiter.

The 2024 second-round pick and Pro Bowl alternate cornerback found himself among the players fined for actions during a game in Week 11, getting docked $13,659 for “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts,” per the NFL on November 28.

In the second quarter of the Texans’ win over the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 11, Lassiter intercepted a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones.

In celebration, Lassiter to the end zone.

However, while there, Lassiter found the camera and proceeded to say, “It’s me, n****!” Officials did not flag the infraction in real time, but that has not bearing on the league’s decision to fine a player after the fact.

There was also precedent for the NFL fining a player over something similar, though examples are few and far between.

Unsportsmanlike conduct can incur fines as high as $14,926 the first time and $20,897 after.

In that sense, Lassiter got off lightly, albeit not by as much of a break as some other first-time offenders have received. He still faces the prospects of increased discipline if he commits a similar infraction moving forward.

The NFL has made a concerted effort to crack down on celebrations that it deems fall under the category of “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.”

So far, players have been fined $291,765 for it, though some decisions have been overturned.

NFL Fines Texans’ Kamari Lassiter, Colts’ Caden Curry

Lassiter’s fine is not the only one that was expected following the Texans’ win over the Colts in Week 11.

The NFL also docked Colts defensive end Caden Curry, hitting him with a $5,203 fine for unnecessary roughness. More specifically, the fine was for an illegal blindside block during the opening kickoff.

That hit left Texans EDGE Chris Braswell with a season-ending knee injury.

Curry’s fine was less than the standard for a first-time offense, which is $17,911. A second offense can incur fines as high as $23,882.

The rookie also now has his first strike (out of three) before triggering an automatic one-game suspension. Curry can get some of his fine money back if he avoids further incidents this season. The strike will carry over into future seasons, though.

Like with celebrations, the NFL has given more attention to officiating plays like Curry’s.

The Texans have been left short-handed on the edges, with starter Danielle Hunter sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Unlike Braswell, though, Hunter is expected back this season.